ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Yorker’s Lawsuit Claims Jets, Giants Are Taking Advantage Of New York Name

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhxLE_0df3CKyp00
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) The New York Jets take the field for a game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 49ers defeated the Jets 31-13. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A football fan is suing the New York Jets and the New York Giants for $6 billion.

The West Village resident filed the suit this week, claiming the teams are taking advantage of the New York name.

Both teams currently play their home games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The lawsuit wants them to put New Jersey in their name or move back to New York by 2025. If not, he wants them fined for false advertising and deceptive practices.

The Giants issued a statement in response, declaring “the case has no merit and we will defend it vigorously.”

The Jets have not yet commented.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Brutally Honest Admission

You can count former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw among those who don’t believe in the New York Giants. The Giants lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, finishing the 2021 regular season at 4-13 on the year. New York had yet another disappointing season...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants star Saquon Barkley’s awkward response to question about Joe Judge’s status

The New York Giants finished up their fifth straight losing season with a loss to the Washington Football Team in Week 18. As expected, New York’s players were bombarded with questions about head coach Joe Judge’s status. With Judge reportedly in the building meeting with players, Giants star Saquon Barkley was asked about Judge’s status and responded rather awkwardly.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
NBC Sports Chicago

Jahns: Hicks fought with coach during Giants game

Akiem Hicks has expressed many times he wants to continue his career with the Bears. Now that the season is done, he’s set to become a free agent, and when talking about his future this year, he’s often become introspective. “You guys see me play, you can tell...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The New York Giants#American Football#New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wamc.org

Jets Hall of Famer Don Maynard dies at 86; listen to 2011 WAMC interview

Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath, has died at age 86. Maynard was the main target for Namath in the era when the New York Jets mounted a stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. Super Bowl III established the credibility of the newer AFL and remains the Jets’ last title. When Maynard retired in 1973 after one season with the St. Louis Cardinals, he was pro football’s career receiving leader.
NFL
Hot 99.1

The New York Giants Kept Joe Judge, and That’s a Huge Mistake

Update: I wrote this before the news broke that Judge was staying. That said, I still believe that it's wrong. Here's why. 5:01 on the clock. Second quarter. New York Giants are playing their Week 18 game against the Washington Football Team, and after a strong showing by the defense, only trailed in the game, 3-0.
NFL
newstalkflorida.com

New Yorker Files A Civil Suit And Demands Giants And Jets To Move Back To New York

Suero wants $6 Billion from the teams and NFL. In the either you have a lot of time on your hands or you have money to waste on lawyers world, Abdiell Suero has decided the National Football League’s New York Giants and New York Jets franchises need to change the team names to New Jersey Giants and New Jersey Jets by 2026 or hand over $6 billion in damages to him and others in a class action suit for false advertising, deceptive practices and interstate wire fraud. Suero also wants the Giants and Jets to return to New York by 2026 as well. There is a reason why the New York Jets franchise plays in New Jersey, there was no public appetite to build the Jets owner Robert Wood Johnson IV a stadium on Manhattan’s west side nearly two decades ago. New York officials are focused on getting a Buffalo Bills stadium built in the Buffalo area. The Bills’ present stadium is in the municipality of Orchard Park, not Buffalo.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Penalty Recap: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are back-to-back AFC East Champions! As a bonus, they had just a few flags on their way to besting the New York Jets to finish the season on a high note. This should be a shorter recap as a result and I don’t recall much officiating controversy. There is one oddity to stick around for so let’s dive in.
NFL
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy