New Yorker’s Lawsuit Claims Jets, Giants Are Taking Advantage Of New York Name

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) The New York Jets take the field for a game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 49ers defeated the Jets 31-13. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A football fan is suing the New York Jets and the New York Giants for $6 billion.

The West Village resident filed the suit this week, claiming the teams are taking advantage of the New York name.

Both teams currently play their home games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The lawsuit wants them to put New Jersey in their name or move back to New York by 2025. If not, he wants them fined for false advertising and deceptive practices.

The Giants issued a statement in response, declaring “the case has no merit and we will defend it vigorously.”

The Jets have not yet commented.