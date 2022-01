Adele’s reign atop the album chart is over, at least temporarily, as the music of Disney’s “Encanto” took over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, becoming the first film or TV soundtrack to reach that peak in more than two years. The animated movie’s popularity after its debut on the Disney Plus streaming service was also felt on the Billboard Hot 100, as the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” soared 45 spots to No. 5. Adele could still claim one out of two chart-topping spots, as her song “Easy on Me” made its stand at No. 1...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO