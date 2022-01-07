ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Supervisor Questions Proposed Millennium Tower Fix

Cover picture for the articleThe fix for San Francisco’s sinking and...

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed Orders Healthcare Providers To Increase COVID Testing Or Face Fines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the demand for COVID testing spikes along with the omicron variant surge, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ordered the city’s private healthcare providers to step up and increase testing capacity for their patients or face fines. In August, the city’s Department of Public Health issued an order requiring all large healthcare facilities to provide tests within 24 hours when a member patient or staffer reports being symptomatic or in close contact with someone with COVID. While health officials say the directive is being followed most of the time, Breed said Tuesday during a virtual press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

San Francisco tower is tilting at 3 inches a year

A San Francisco tower is sinking and tilting at three inches per year as engineers scramble to find a solution. The Millennium Tower, a luxury residential building, is now two feet off centre. Structural engineer Ronald Hamburger detailed an updated solution to fix the foundation of the building during a city hearing on Thursday, NBC Bay Area reported. The building has 58 stories and measures 645 feet (197 metres) and opened in 2009. It’s now tilting 26 inches northwest in the middle of the city’s financial district. In 2016, residents were told that the way the building was settling...
ECONOMY
NBC Bay Area

Delays in Millennium-Fix Pile Process May Explain Additional Sinking, Leaning

A project protocol some experts say could have helped prevent further settlement of the troubled Millennium tower was not heeded when crews installed support piles last summer, documents reviewed by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit indicate. Drilling logs of the August installation of the first six piles down to...
POLITICS
manchesterinklink.com

Planning Board has lingering questions on parts of 1000 Elm proposal

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Planning Board got a first look at a proposal to transform significant portions of 1000 Elm St. into residential units and could grant approval for the transformation later this month. Also known as Brady Sullivan Plaza, representatives of the proposal sought approval of a...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Website Issues with San Francisco’s Testing Partner Still Plaguing Sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There continues to be an enormous demand for COVID-19 testing across the Bay Area, but on Tuesday in San Francisco, some city-run test sites had to turn people away from their scheduled appointments for the second day in the row because of computer issues. Color, the city’s testing partner, was still dealing with the same computer problems nationwide that hampered test sites in San Francisco and elsewhere on Monday. Monday night, Palo-Alto based Color tweeted that service would be suspended through Tuesday due to outages and people with postponed appointments would be contacted with alternative testing options. Due to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Patients Seeking Tests, COVID Relief Stressing SF Healthcare System

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco General Hospital continues to see a lot of traffic, but it’s not all sick patients. Many of the people showing up are those who just can’t find a test anywhere else. “My wife needs to get a test because she’s coughing and we think she has COVID,” said Arthur Penta, dropping his wife off at the hospital to wait for a test. It was a non-stop flow of people at SF General Monday, many of them getting desperate as other testing sites got overwhelmed or shut down. “Here, the line was around the block,” said Jaqueline...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
