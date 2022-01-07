SF Supervisor Questions Proposed Millennium Tower Fix

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco General Hospital continues to see a lot of traffic, but it’s not all sick patients. Many of the people showing up are those who just can’t find a test anywhere else. “My wife needs to get a test because she’s coughing and we think she has COVID,” said Arthur Penta, dropping his wife off at the hospital to wait for a test. It was a non-stop flow of people at SF General Monday, many of them getting desperate as other testing sites got overwhelmed or shut down. “Here, the line was around the block,” said Jaqueline...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO