Houston, TX

Houston man shot and killed on his way to get medicine for sick mother:

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

Houston police need help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man in the middle of a residential street in south Houston.

On Tuesday morning, 40-year-old Sherman Bernard Payton was on his way to pick up medicine from the pharmacy for his mother, who is battling cancer.

"I said, 'Be careful' and he said, 'Mama, God got me. I don't have no fear of death,'" his mother, Katie Payton recalled.

Sherman Payton was walking down Fairgreen Lane and headed to the bus stop on MLK around 10:50 a.m., according to police. During his walk, a silver Lexus SUV pulled up behind him, fired several shots and drove off.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the encounter.

"He never (Saw) it coming," Shennel Burns, Sherman's sister, said. "Never. No chance to defend himself to run or anything. He never saw it coming."

The 40-year-old man was left lying dead in the street. According to Katie Payton, her son did not have problems with anyone. She does not understand why he was gunned down.

Sherman Payton lived with his mother and cared for her. She said he did everything for her. The heartbroken mom said the morning her son was killed she could sense something was wrong.

"I got that vibe and I just prayed, and prayed, and prayed. After a while, I was looking out the window and here comes the (police)," Katie Payton said. "Lord, I already knew."

Without her son, she said she does not know what she will do.

"I am just in a torment," she said.

Katie Payton said she pities the person who shot her son and knows they will not be at peace knowing what they did.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

Houston police are hoping the community will provide information on the shooter. They have described him as a light-skinned Black male with facial hair driving what is believed to be a Lexus RX 350 SUV.

Tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more updates on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 17

NAVAJO NATION
5d ago

very sad for both the victim and mother.... God is good and he will watch after her... God never forgets his children.....even the bad ones...

Reply
7
Mari Garza Maldonado
5d ago

So sorry for your loss. May our Lord give ya'll comfort during this grieving time. Rest in Peace Sir.

Reply
8
game changer
4d ago

Random shooting? Don’t sound like to me. Even the comment to his mother he was not afraid of death says something else was going on that is not in the story. Just me

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News

Jacksonville man shot, killed overnight while walking through his apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a Southside apartment complex Sunday night. JSO officers were called to the 1800 block of Kernan Boulevard South around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot. That's the Pinewood Pointe apartment complex. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cbslocal.com

65-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In His Vehicle In Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday night. Police said the 65-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in the 600 block of West 95th Street around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced...
BRAINERD, MN
WSAV News 3

Georgia man charged with killing mother and stepfather

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a Georgia man shot and killed his mother and stepfather before leading police on a brief chase ending in his arrest. Oconee County sheriff’s deputies said they found Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith in their Watkinsville home just after midnight Tuesday. Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Two […]
GEORGIA STATE
