NFL

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has rushed for a team-leading 857 yards on 191 carries (53.6 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.6 receiving yards per game, catching 41 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (44.7%).
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Williams' 102 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • Williams will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Williams racked up 30 yards on 14 carries.
  • In his last three games, Williams has piled up 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

