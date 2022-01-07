Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has rushed for a team-leading 857 yards on 191 carries (53.6 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 18.6 receiving yards per game, catching 41 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (44.7%).

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Williams' 102 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

Williams will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Williams racked up 30 yards on 14 carries.

In his last three games, Williams has piled up 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive