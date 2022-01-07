Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Melvin Gordon III in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Melvin Gordon III before he hits the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has racked up 191 carries for 808 yards (50.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

And he has caught 27 passes for 207 yards (12.9 per game) with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (44.7%).

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Gordon has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups, 8.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gordon has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

Gordon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

Gordon and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Gordon ran for 43 yards on 10 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt).

Gordon also put up 29 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Gordon has 92 rushing yards on 32 carries (30.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

