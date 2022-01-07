ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Melvin Gordon III in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Melvin Gordon III before he hits the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gordon has racked up 191 carries for 808 yards (50.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 27 passes for 207 yards (12.9 per game) with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (44.7%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Gordon has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups, 8.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gordon has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • Gordon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • Gordon and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Gordon ran for 43 yards on 10 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt).
  • Gordon also put up 29 yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Gordon has 92 rushing yards on 32 carries (30.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

