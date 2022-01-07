Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by guard Joe Thuney (62) and fullback Michael Burton (45) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has taken 119 carries for 517 yards (32.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 119 of those attempts (29.6%).

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Over his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the league, allowing 109.8 yards per game.

The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Edwards-Helaire has put up 59 rushing yards on 18 carries (19.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

