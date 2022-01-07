Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has taken 119 carries for 517 yards (32.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 119 of those attempts (29.6%).
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Over his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the league, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
- The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- Edwards-Helaire has put up 59 rushing yards on 18 carries (19.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
