NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by guard Joe Thuney (62) and fullback Michael Burton (45) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has taken 119 carries for 517 yards (32.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 119 of those attempts (29.6%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Over his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the league, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • Edwards-Helaire has put up 59 rushing yards on 18 carries (19.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

