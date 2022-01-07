Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyreek Hill for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 110 receptions on 156 targets with nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Hill has averaged 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Hill has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.9 yards allowed per game).

With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Hill was targeted 10 times, totaling 40 yards on six receptions.

Hill has racked up 207 receiving yards (69.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 25 targets over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

