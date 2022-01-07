ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyreek Hill for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Hill's 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 110 receptions on 156 targets with nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Hill has averaged 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Hill was targeted 10 times, totaling 40 yards on six receptions.
  • Hill has racked up 207 receiving yards (69.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 25 targets over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

