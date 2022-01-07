ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsmzJ_0df1Ojzk00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Noah Fant in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBo8M_0df1Ojzk00
Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) carries the ball past Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Noah Fant, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 18 when Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Fant has put together a 654-yard campaign so far (40.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 67 balls on 88 targets.
  • Fant has been the target of 88 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.
  • Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fant's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Fant's 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Chiefs are 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Fant has racked up 59.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 17 targets.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
FanSided

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Kansas City Chiefs#Sports Oddsmakers#Espn#Afc West#Kansas City Fant
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders targeting another big name in head coaching search

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking towards a huge name in the NCAA and NFL to fill their vacant head coaching position. Despite being the first team to fire their head coach this season, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to just now be getting serious about searching for their next head coach.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, worried about a Kirk Cousins mega-deal, saw the future four years ago

La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy