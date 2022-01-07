Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Noah Fant in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) carries the ball past Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Noah Fant, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 18 when Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has put together a 654-yard campaign so far (40.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 67 balls on 88 targets.

Fant has been the target of 88 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.

Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Fant's 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Chiefs are 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In five matchups with the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.

The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Fant has racked up 59.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 17 targets.

Fant's Denver Teammates

