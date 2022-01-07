Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Courtland Sutton in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts following his touchdown carry with teammate wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) lead all receivers on the Broncos. He's been targeted 95 times and has registered 57 receptions and two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).

In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a TD catch.

This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Sutton put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Sutton has nine receptions (on 17 targets) for 105 yards during his last three games, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

