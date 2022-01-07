ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUpXU_0df1MqrB00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Courtland Sutton in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU28f_0df1MqrB00
Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts following his touchdown carry with teammate wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Sutton's 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) lead all receivers on the Broncos. He's been targeted 95 times and has registered 57 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Sutton put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • Sutton has nine receptions (on 17 targets) for 105 yards during his last three games, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos find quarterback: Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos are in need of a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater has been injured. Drew Lock has been inconsistent. Trickeration to the rescue. In the first quarter of their Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Denver called on a wideout with a quarterback number on a trick play.
NFL
CBS Boston

Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season hasn’t even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy. That team is the Denver Broncos, who requested permission to chat with Mayo on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Considering the Patriots are in the middle of preparations for a Wild Card tilt with the Buffalo Bills, we’ll see if that request is granted or denied — or told to wait for a week or two. Denver has an opening after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday after he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Afc West#Kansas City Sutton
9NEWS

Broncos' first 8 head coach candidates: Bieniemy, Mayo, Hackett, Gannon, O'Connell, Quinn, Moore, Glenn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton started his first week of his second season attacking his gargantuan task of finding the Broncos a new head coach. Hours into his second year as the Broncos’ general manager, Paton emailed permission requests to interview eight coaches -- New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Dallas Cowboys’ coordinators Dan Quinn (defense) and Kellen Moore (offense) – for Denver’s top coaching position that became available after Vic Fangio was dismissed Sunday morning with one year left on his contract.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eric Bieniemy News

For the past few head coaching cycles, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been mentioned as a candidate to watch. However, he has yet to be hired to run his own team. Maybe that changes this year. As of this afternoon, Bieniemy reportedly already had one interview request,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy