Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tim Patrick in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Tim Patrick's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Patrick's Denver Broncos (7-9) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Patrick's 47 grabs (75 targets) have netted him 639 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Patrick has been the target of 14.5% (75 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Patrick has averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Chiefs, 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Patrick has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
  • Patrick has grabbed five passes (on nine targets) for 60 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

