Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tim Patrick in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Tim Patrick's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Patrick's Denver Broncos (7-9) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick's 47 grabs (75 targets) have netted him 639 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Patrick has been the target of 14.5% (75 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Patrick has averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Chiefs, 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Patrick has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Chiefs are giving up 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.

Patrick has grabbed five passes (on nine targets) for 60 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

