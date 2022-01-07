ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Haitian journalists killed by gang outside Port-au-Prince

By Reuters
 5 days ago
John Wesley Amady, one of the two Haitian journalists who was killed on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters, is seen in this picture obtained from social media on January 7,2022. John Wesley Amady via Instagram/via REUTERS

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Two Haitian journalists were killed Thursday on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters who had arrived to interview the leader of a rival gang, according to a police official and local media.

The two slain journalists were Amady John Wesley, who worked for the Montreal-based radio station Ecoute FM, and local reporter Wilguens Louissaint, according to a Haitian police official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ecoute FM confirmed Wesley's death in a statement, describing the killing as a "criminal and barbaric act."

A third journalist in the group was able to escape the attack, the police official said.

Multiple gangs are fighting for control of the area of Laboule 12, where the killings took place.

Reporting by Gessika Thomas and Andre Paultre in Port-au-Prince and Carolina Pulice in Mexico City; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

