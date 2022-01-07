Rep. Jones says he’s focused on making sure the Jan. 6 insurrection never happens again

Americans watched in disbelief the terrifying events of the Jan. 6 insurrections that left five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

Those who experienced that horrific event spent Thursday reflecting on what happened.

MORE: Lawmakers mark 1 year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection

Rep. Mondaire Jones shared with News 12 his memory of the events on that dark day.

Jones was just days into his first term when the events unfolded.

The congressman was in chambers with Congress working to certify the 2020 election when rioters began to storm the Capitol. He tells News 12 it had only been a few minutes before the rioters tried to knock down the door.

“That mob of domestic terrorists did find us...tried to knock down the door to get to us,” says Jones. “We were able to escape and through the tunnels, get to a more secure location.”

Jones called their escape “a close call”.

Reflecting on the events, state Sen. Sue Serino says in a statement to News 12, “Now more than ever, we need to do all that we can to put an end to divisiveness and move our nation forward.”

MORE: Biden marks year since attack: "I will stand in this breach."

Congressman Jones wants legislation to pass to ensure what happened, will never happen again.

“It’s going to take legislative action to do that,” says Jones. “That’s my focus moving forward."