ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jones says he’s focused on making sure the Jan. 6 insurrection never happens again

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7wUI_0df0Av7x00

Rep. Jones says he’s focused on making sure the Jan. 6 insurrection never happens again

Americans watched in disbelief the terrifying events of the Jan. 6 insurrections that left five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

Those who experienced that horrific event spent Thursday reflecting on what happened.

MORE: Lawmakers mark 1 year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection

Rep. Mondaire Jones shared with News 12 his memory of the events on that dark day.

Jones was just days into his first term when the events unfolded.

The congressman was in chambers with Congress working to certify the 2020 election when rioters began to storm the Capitol. He tells News 12 it had only been a few minutes before the rioters tried to knock down the door.

“That mob of domestic terrorists did find us...tried to knock down the door to get to us,” says Jones. “We were able to escape and through the tunnels, get to a more secure location.”

Jones called their escape “a close call”.

Reflecting on the events, state Sen. Sue Serino says in a statement to News 12, “Now more than ever, we need to do all that we can to put an end to divisiveness and move our nation forward.”

MORE: Biden marks year since attack: "I will stand in this breach."

Congressman Jones wants legislation to pass to ensure what happened, will never happen again.

“It’s going to take legislative action to do that,” says Jones. “That’s my focus moving forward."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mondaire Jones
Florida Phoenix

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurrection#Americans
Salon

Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Diego Channel

Capitol Police Chief says force sure 'to get tested again'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Jan. 6 attack, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force is sure "to get tested again” and will be prepared. Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told senators on Wednesday that he is making progress in resolving “critical deficiencies” despite major staffing shortages and thousands of new threats to members of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

Baker says Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will ‘stain this nation’s history forever’

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection by denouncing the attempts by former president Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress to subvert the country’s elections process and praising the law enforcement officials who protected the Capitol as it was overrun by a pro-Trump mob.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy