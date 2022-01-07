ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia's James Hardie fires CEO, says his conduct risked mass walkout

By Harish Sridharan, Shashwat Awasthi
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVOWQ_0dezmTay00

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian building materials giant James Hardie Industries (JHX.AX) fired its CEO after dozens of top executives threatened to quit over his management style, a shock development for a company that has ridden a pandemic housing boom to record profit.

The world No. 1 maker of fibre cement products said Jack Truong's work-related interactions with up to 50 employees "extensively and materially breached" the company's code of conduct but did not elaborate.

His dismissal underscores the growing importance companies are putting on executive conduct beyond traditional measures of performance like profit and dividends. Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), Australia's second-largest miner, and QBE Insurance (QBE.AX), the country's biggest insurer, have both lost CEOs in recent years over lawful actions deemed by their boards to have crossed ethical lines.

James Hardie Executive Chairman Mike Hammes told a conference call that he had urged Truong, who had been CEO since January 2019, to change his behaviour after many employees threatened to quit as a direct result of his conduct.

Despite those calls, as well as engaging an external counsel and a third-party consultant to address the issues raised, "it was clear that sincere change did not occur," Hammes said.

"He was unwilling to accept what caused the issues in the first place... it was not a chemistry problem, it was a lot more fundamental than that," he said.

Truong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news initially sent James Hardie's shares sliding nearly 11% lower on Friday, before they pared losses to be down about 4% in late trade against a 1.3% gain for the broader market (.AXJO).

"We have never seen something like this but appreciate the board's decisive action," RBC Capital Markets analyst Paul Quinn said in a client note.

"This reduces the risk of a mass exodus from the company's leadership ranks and hopefully indicates potential for a repair of whatever damage has been done."

The company named Harold Wiens, an independent non-executive director and a former executive at 3M Co (MMM.N), as its interim CEO while it looked for a permanent leader.

James Hardie also issued a third upgrade to its profit outlook in a year. It now expects adjusted net profit between $605 million and $625 million compared with a November estimate of $580 million to $600 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izTSe_0dezmTay00
James Hardie stock soars since 2017 strategic transformation

Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Shashwat Awasthian and Byron Kaye in Sydney; Additional reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australian shares rebound as financials gain, James Hardie sinks

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Friday from a tech-led selloff in the previous session, as banking gains led the climb, while fibre cement maker James Hardie's shares dropped after it ousted CEO Jack Truong for breaching code of conduct. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 1.5%...
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Mass Bee Kill in Australia Raises Chemical Concerns

Many beekeepers in Australia would take their bees to the Sunraysia region in winters to help in the pollination of almond farms. Almost 277,000 hives are placed on almond orchards all over Australia during blossom season. However, some beekeepers have started keeping their bees at home due to the risk...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Upasana Singh
Reuters

Oil rises 2% on U.S. crude drawdown, weaker dollar

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply as crude inventories in the United States, the world's top consumer, fell to their lowest since 2018, a weaker dollar and easing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.6 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazilian startups raised a record $9.4 bln in 2021

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian startups have raised a record $9.43 billion in funding rounds in 2021, more than doubling the figure seen in the previous year, said a report published by innovation platform Distrito on Wednesday. According to Distrito's data, there were 779 funding rounds over the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkout#Ceo#Australian#James Hardie Industries#Qbe Insurance#Rbc Capital Markets
The Independent

JD Sports lifts profit guidance after Christmas and Black Friday demand

JD Sports has hiked its profit guidance after hailing strong customer demand across Christmas and Black Friday.The sportswear retailer hailed its latest figures as an “extremely robust performance” in the face of challenges from the pandemic.The group said “positive” recent sales demand means it is now expecting to post pre-tax profit of at least £875 million for the year to January 29, upgrading its previous target of £810 million.Sales in the 22 weeks to January 1 were up 10% on the same period in 2020, the company said.JD also said it was buoyed by around £100 million of financial stimulus...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

Deutsche Bank promotes insider Trisha Taneja in ESG push

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it has appointed Trisha Taneja as the global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) for the origination and advisory division. Taneja joined Deutsche Bank as head of the sustainable finance team in April 2020 and helped build out the ESG advisory business...
BUSINESS
Reuters

IMF's Georgieva sees U.S. inflation declining in second quarter

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States is expected to decline in the second quarter of this year, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. "This is subject to dealing with supply chain constraints, and what we are seeing are some promising signs that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

HR software company Justworks delays U.S. IPO plans

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Justworks Inc said on Wednesday it has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, citing market conditions. The New York-based company had hoped to sell 7 million shares between $29 and $32 apiece to fetch $224 million at its top end, according to a filing early this month.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil farmers struggle as drought batters southern soy crop

SOLEDADE, Brazil, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Soybean farmers in southern Brazil are reeling from a prolonged drought that some expect to wipe out up to 90% of their harvest in some fields unless the outlook for scarce rain changes soon. In soy-growing regions of Rio Grande do Sul, the first...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rallies on commodity gains, dollar weakness

* Iron ore, copper and oil prices rise * Latam stocks at 2-month high (Writes through with Latam, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus in China drove up commodity prices, while the dollar slumped after U.S. inflation data came in as expected. Brazil's real added 0.8%, while Mexico's peso firmed 0.2%. Iron ore, oil and copper prices rose as weak Chinese inflation data kept the door open for more liquidity measures by the PBOC. Chile's peso rose 0.6% to a near two-month high, while Colombia's peso hit a one-month peak. The dollar slipped as data showed a 7.0% annual increase in U.S. inflation, the largest in nearly four decades and cementing expectations of an interest rate hike in March. The greenback extended losses logged after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday stuck to a previously signaled stance on monetary policy. Analysts were broadly of the opinion that the Fed will hike in March. "Wednesday's CPI report doesn't change anything for the Federal Reserve's policy plans and it has already told the markets that it expects a tight labor market, rising wages and low unemployment to continue," said George Ball, chairman of investment firm Sanders Morris Harris. Interest rate hikes in Latin America are also on the cards this year, after inflation surged through 2021. Brazil's central bank has taken the necessary steps to ensure inflation targets are met for 2022, 2023 and 2024, its chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, reaffirming it is appropriate to advance the process of monetary tightening significantly into restrictive territory. Brazil's monetary policy committee has been the most aggressive in the world, raising the policy rate by 725 basis points last year. COVID-19 worries continued. The Pan American Health Organization the rate of infections in the Americas, caused by the Omicron variant, had reached unprecedented levels. Data from the Institute of International Finance showed net capital flows to emerging markets rose last month from November but fell more than 75% year-on-year, with China the main recipient as investors fear other economies will continue to underperform due to the pandemic. Latam shares surged after the U.S. inflation reading, with MSCI's index of regional stocks up 2.5% at a two-month high. Shares of troubled Mexican airline Aeromexico jumped nearly 5% after its creditors overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy. The stock tumbled more than 50% last month and has made wild swings since, after a tender offer valued it at a fraction of its market capitalization. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1268.61 2.06 MSCI LatAm 2187.08 2.48 Brazil Bovespa 105312.07 1.48 Mexico IPC 53935.81 1.65 Chile IPSA 4484.96 2.05 Argentina MerVal 84978.89 0.327 Colombia COLCAP 1446.86 1.71 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5350 0.80 Mexico peso 20.3379 0.18 Chile peso 823.03 0.56 Colombia peso 3970.51 0.44 Peru sol 3.8896 0.18 Argentina peso 103.6600 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and John Stonestreet)
BUSINESS
Reuters

State Street calls for women on corporate boards worldwide

BOSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asset manager State Street Corp (STT.N) will expect all portfolio companies worldwide to have at least one woman on their boards, an executive said, expanding a policy previously focused on developed markets. In a letter to directors released on Wednesday, Cyrus Taraporevala, CEO of State...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy