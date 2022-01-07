ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Forced to Cancel 'Late Late Show' Episodes After COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Alyssa Fikse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and episodes of The Late Late Show were subsequently canceled for the next few days. Corden shared his diagnosis on Instagram, explaining that it was a mild case due to his vaccinated status. "I just tested positive for covid 19. I'm...

The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
AceShowbiz

Jimmy Fallon Shares Pic of Him in Isolation Room When Revealing Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
E! News

Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
Cosmopolitan

We Put Together John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s Relationship Timeline

Things we know for sure: Oliva Munn and John Mulaney just welcomed the world’s cutest baby boy and appear to still be dating (despite rumors to the contrary!). Things we don’t know for sure: what the actual timeline of their relationship is. Yeah, John definitely did his best to lay out an, um, extremely specific timeline during his chat with Seth Meyers (we’ll get to that in a moment), but even so, there’s been a lot of speculation about when he and Olivia actually met and how they started dating. The good news is the internet has receipts, and we’ve put together every piece of info avail for you to analyze as you see fit! Starting with 2015, a happier time when pandemics occurred only in apocalyptic thrillers. 🙃
Boston Globe

Coronavirus hits late-night shows as James Corden, Seth Meyers test positive and Jimmy Fallon urges vaccinations

It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of "The Tonight Show" to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for "Saturday Night Live." He said on Monday's show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
Footwear News

Lily Collins Elevates the Sweater Dress With Thigh-High Boots for ‘James Corden’ Appearance

Lily Collins appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday to chat about season two of her hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” which premiered on Dec. 22, 2021. The 32-year-old star donned an ultra-chic look for the occasion and took to Instagram this morning to show it off. Posing for several snaps outside, Collins tagged her black and gold metallic printed long-sleeve mini dress as YSL. And thanks to one of her stylists, Rob Zangardi, we know that her pointy black thigh-high boots are courtesy of none other than Jimmy Choo. View this post on Instagram A...
Floor8

Lily Collins whale of a time on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night and shared her whale of a good story with the British host. During her interview with James Corden, the 32-year-old actress, who recently got married, revealed that she bravely went swimming in the ocean with whales.
Variety

ABC Chief Bullish on Keeping ‘King of Late Night’ Jimmy Kimmel for ‘As Many Seasons As He Wants’

As far as Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich is concerned, Jimmy Kimmel can keep his late-night slot until the end of time. Or at least for “as many seasons as he wants to be on the air.” “Jimmy is the king of late night,” Erwich told reporters Thursday during his executive session panel at ABC’s first of two days of presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In May 2019, Kimmel signed a deal to keep “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” going at ABC for three more years, bringing it to at least its current 20th season. But...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The Today show anchor shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb at the top of NBC’s morning show on Monday. “We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” she told Kotb, who has since returned to the studio after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Guthrie, whom Today reported is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, shared that she has felt mild symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said. When later speaking to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Latest Infection at NBC

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production. Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio. The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Roddy Ricch Out as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Due to COVID Exposure

Roddy Ricch has dropped out of Saturday Night Live this week after a possible COVID exposure. The rapper wrote on Instagram Wednesday that someone on his team was exposed to the coronavirus: “To keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he wrote. Bleachers, a band fronted by Jack Antonoff, will take Ricch’s place on the Jan. 15 episode. West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose is set to host the show on Saturday. Ricch also wrote that he’s working with SNL‘s producers to lock in a new date for him to perform on the show. He was set to make his debut as the NBC late night show’s musical guest on Saturday. The change in musical guest is the latest COVID-related issue for Saturday Night Live. The show scrapped much of its last episode in December after several people who work on the series tested positive. The resulting episode — hosted by Paul Rudd — featured no studio audience, a limited crew and a mix of pre-filmed segments from earlier that week and classic holiday sketches. Bleachers will make their Studio 8H debut on Saturday, though Antonoff has previously been on SNL as part of one of his other bands, Fun.
