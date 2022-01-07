ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

By Kipp Jones
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five,...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 31

"Truth be told"
3d ago

Unemployment is not down, Infrastructure has not passed, Trumps operation warp speed got the vaccinations made, and out to the people, not Biden. You & master biden still got "NOTHING".

Reply(2)
8
DirtyDemms
2d ago

Ahh sweetie,unemployment is down because so many Americans had their claims run out.And the new Job Report was alot lower then expected so they aren't going back to work anytime soon..The HUGE infrastructure you talk about has our dollar tanking.And the Omni-stan is attacking the vaccinated,while Joe claimed they had no idea it spread this fast even though it ran acrossed 3countries first.Joe ,and his party are incompetent at running a lemonade stands.Want to talk about crime,or criminals being victim's? or the 1000% increase of China Fentanyl killing over 1 hundred thousand Americans last year alone(its now the #1 cause of death in America),,let's talk about an open border thats letting 2million unvaccinated,,unchecked immigrants into our country in a democratic attempt at an illegal voter stocking program,with overnight airports secretly diluting every community in America with illegals.Knowing for sure that the votes of every covid death will be replaced by illegals voting democra

Reply(1)
6
Josh McDermott
3d ago

lol lol...only people with some kind of learning disability would believe conservatives tried to overthrow the government without firearms

Reply(3)
6
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Dana Perino
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Democrats playing politics with Jan. 6

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 10, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Have a fantastic evening. And in the spirit of good cheer, we are passing to Sean Hannity nine seconds early. SEAN HANNITY,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Fox News#Americans
mediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Lindsey Graham’s Multiple Personality Disorder With Biden: ‘This Guy’s All Over the Place’

People of a certain age will remember a television mini-series from 1976 called Sybil about an abused girl who suffered from a multiple personality disorder. Joe Scarborough made this outstanding reference Friday morning to describe the curious behavior of Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular as he relates with President Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP has 'hatred' for Biden because he was VP to 'the Black president'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States. Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Biden's admission to 'no federal solution' to pandemic inconsistent with federal vaccine mandates: Pirro

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro exposed the Biden adminstration's pandemic unpreparedness and thirst for federal power on Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: You may recall Joe's promises when he ran for president. "I'll shut down the virus, not the economy, and we can walk and chew gum at the same time." You sure about that, Joe? Walk and chew gum at the same time? Joe, with all due respect, you've displayed quite clearly that you are barely even able to walk. And you certainly haven't shut down the virus, let alone even had a plan to shut it down. Folks, the tragic irony of Joe Biden's failure to make good on his campaign promise is that more people died of COVID during his first year than under President Trump's entire time in office. Even with vaccines in year three of the outbreak under Joe Biden, we don't even have enough tests to find out if we have COVID or one of its variants. In fact, they don't even put the order in on time for tests because they didn't even see it coming.
U.S. POLITICS
KGET

Feedback results show most 17 News viewers think Sean Hannity should be compelled to testify to the Jan. 6 Committee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is requesting that Fox News personality Sean Hannity testify. A letter to Hannity states the panel wants to question him regarding text messages between Hannity, former President Donald Trump and others in the days surrounding the insurrection. Hannity is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy