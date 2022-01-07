ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Planning To File Federal Lawsuit After They Say 7-Year-Old Girl Was Bullied & Injured By Teacher

By Ted Scouten
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Talking to CBS4 with her mother right next to her, 7-year-old Amaria Clark is a happy child.

“I like playing the piano and I like eating my mommy’s food,” she told CBS4 with a grin.

She was a student at Airbase Elementary School in Homestead. That is until recently after allegations she was bullied by a teacher. Now, her family plans to file a federal lawsuit.

“I was hurt. I’m still hurt,” said her mom Adah Clark. “I sent her to school, the way I send her to school is the way I expect her to come back,” she said. “She’s loving, she’s sweet, she’s kind.  She’s loving. She’s not an evil child, she’s not a vicious child.”

The family attorneys say that Amaria, who is developmentally delayed, was mistreated by a teacher, so she was pulled from the class. It’s after that that the attorneys say that teacher retaliated.

“To see Amaria boarding the bus home, come up from behind, swoop in on Amaria without any provocation, no warning, grab Amaria from behind, jerk her and yank her around to falsely accuse this little girl of stealing a cellphone, which there was no cellphone,” said attorney Rawsi Williams.

According to the family, Amaria suffered a sprained arm and had to wear a sling.

“No child should have to go to school worried about what will happen to them in regard to teachers and administrators,” Williams said.

The Miami-Dade School District released a statement saying, “These are serious allegations that were thoroughly investigated as soon as they were first reported.  The investigation was concluded with a finding of no probable cause.”

Attorney Frank Allen disputes that.

“There was no clearing. Once we get a chance to depose officials at the school, the teacher and some of these students, then we’re see if she’s cleared,” he said.

School officials said the teacher has worked for the district for 45 years and has had no prior disciplinary action.

Que Burton
4d ago

If the child had to wear a sling, there’s definitely something wrong! It happens, I recall having to make surprise visits to my son’s classes, because bullying has been around since I was a child!

Deborah Perez Klein
3d ago

The other day my 10 year old granddaughter was threatened by an older student at school and was told she is going to be shot from the back and her house would be shot. When my daughter went to file a report at school they didn't even want to call the school police and tried to brush it off. They told her she has to call herself meanwhile there is a school police patrol car parked at the school and only after insisting and calling on phone did they dispatch the officer That was parked at the school all along. School police don't want to write reports. School staff couldn't be bothered or concerned at all. Maybe that's why there is so many school shootings ??? It's very sad to know schools are not safe. Finally they found the kid. And the witnesses ( other students ) to corroborate the story. Any day now there will be a shooting at a Florida City school given the violence and lack of response from the management and the fact that teachers do not get involved or even school police.

Addie Eleby
2d ago

Glad it's not my child because that teacher would face me. Grown up to grown up. Teacher pick and choose who they want to be ugly too.

