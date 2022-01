The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol is asking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily provide information. January 6 select committee chair Bennie Thompson and the committee are looking for information from the top Republican about the days leading up to January 6, as well as that day and days following. Thompson wants information about reports that McCarthy said that former President Trump acknowledged some culpability for the violence, and McCarthy’s support of continued objections to electoral votes from multiple states.

