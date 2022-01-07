ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delaware County expands COVID-19 testing to keep up with demand, rising cases

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6Jk0_0dewGqco00

The hunt to find a COVID-19 test continues, and people are getting frustrated with the lack of available testing.

According to Delaware County Health Department officials, case numbers have doubled in recent weeks. Testing is in urgent demand, and to accommodate that, they've opened a drive-thru testing site at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon.

The new drive-thru site is expected to remain open until the demand for testing drops, you just might be waiting in your car for a few hours.

"We know there's a huge need and lots of lines, so we appreciate the people's patience," said Rosemarie Halt the COVID Director for Delaware County.

People were waiting in their cars for anywhere between two to five hours to get tested. They told Action News they were at a loss after trying multiple avenues to schedule a COVID test. They figured it was worth the wait in their car if it meant getting tested.

"We've all felt sick the last couple of days, I guess it was yesterday, and you cannot make an appointment online at this point anywhere," said Christina Philipp of Havertown.

The wait may be long but officials are asking for people to please be patient. They say labs are overwhelmed again and staff are also out sick with COVID.

"We have doubled what we call the case rates, so we're up from 441 to 834 in one week, that's per 100,000," said Halt.

Delaware County is averaging 1,305 new cases daily.

"Please, please do not go to the emergency department to get your COVID test," pleaded Halt.

Emergency rooms are backed up she said, so unless you are sick, do not go there for a COVID test.

Be sure to check for hours online before going to any of their testing locations.

Comments / 1

Related
chestercounty.com

Omicron variant continues to grip Chester County

Despite the fact that 95 percent of the nearly 525,000 Chester County residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination have gotten at least one and that 73 percent have been fully vaccinated, the omicron variant of the virus has continued to sweep across the county in recent weeks at a transmission rate that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined to be at the highest level.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Delaware County, PA
Health
City
Havertown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Yeadon, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
fox29.com

Walmart temporarily closes Delaware store as COVID-19 surges

CAMDEN, Del. - Walmart has temporarily closed its Camden store in central Delaware amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The News Journal reports that the store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The closing will allow the store to be thoroughly...
CAMDEN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Vehicles#Covid 19 Testing#Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital#Covid#Action News#Delaware Co
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's largest hospitals implement crisis standards to manage overwhelming COVID hospitalizations

Many of Delaware’s hospital systems are implementing crisis standards because of a record breaking surge in cases of COVID-19. Delaware continues to break records for COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday, the state is reporting an average of almost 2,800 new cases per day. In comparison, the highest spike the state ever recorded previously was around 850 cases per day a year ago.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Springfield Hospital Emergency Department Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Staff Shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, COVID-19 staff shortages are forcing Crozer Health to make major changes. Beginning Friday, Crozer Health will temporarily close the Springfield Hospital emergency department. Patients needing emergency care will be directed to nearby hospitals and urgent care centers. Crozer-Chester Medical Center has suspended an in-patient substance abuse program. Remaining staff will be temporarily allocated to Crozer’s other medical centers.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Mercury

Chester County long-term care facilities excelling at getting residents, staff fully vaccinated

KENNETT SQUARE — Only two long-term care facilities in Chester County have both 100% of staff vaccinated against COVID-19, and 100 percent of residents. Achieving the status are Kendal at Longwood in Kennett and the Inn at Freedom Village in West Brandywine, according to data sourced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the National Healthcare Safety Network and publicly reported on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Nursing Home data site.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Oneida County announces no more contact tracing, too many COVID-19 cases to keep up

The Oneida County Health Department says it will no longer provide contact tracing for those who test positive for COVID-19. CNY Central quotes County Executive Anthony Picente as saying “The surging omicron variant has led to a staggering number of daily positive COVID-19 infections,” said Picente. “There is no way that local health departments can keep up with the overwhelming volume, so beginning today, we will no longer contact trace cases. Isolation and quarantining must now be self-maintained. Positive infections will continue to be notified, and we will still provide case investigation in some instances.”
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Public’s Help During ‘Worst Surge’ Of COVID-19 Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With beds “virtually full” from the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, the Maryland Hospital Association is calling on the general public to “receive the right care in the right place,” protect against the virus by getting vaccinated or boosted, and to maintain precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing. As of the Tuesday, the number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 is just shy of 3,500, according to data from the state health department. The number of patients has doubled in the last two weeks and is about 1,500 people more than the previous height of the pandemic...
MARYLAND STATE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy