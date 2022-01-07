Delaware County expands COVID-19 testing to keep up with demand, rising cases

The hunt to find a COVID-19 test continues, and people are getting frustrated with the lack of available testing.

According to Delaware County Health Department officials, case numbers have doubled in recent weeks. Testing is in urgent demand, and to accommodate that, they've opened a drive-thru testing site at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon.

The new drive-thru site is expected to remain open until the demand for testing drops, you just might be waiting in your car for a few hours.

"We know there's a huge need and lots of lines, so we appreciate the people's patience," said Rosemarie Halt the COVID Director for Delaware County.

People were waiting in their cars for anywhere between two to five hours to get tested. They told Action News they were at a loss after trying multiple avenues to schedule a COVID test. They figured it was worth the wait in their car if it meant getting tested.

"We've all felt sick the last couple of days, I guess it was yesterday, and you cannot make an appointment online at this point anywhere," said Christina Philipp of Havertown.

The wait may be long but officials are asking for people to please be patient. They say labs are overwhelmed again and staff are also out sick with COVID.

"We have doubled what we call the case rates, so we're up from 441 to 834 in one week, that's per 100,000," said Halt.

Delaware County is averaging 1,305 new cases daily.

"Please, please do not go to the emergency department to get your COVID test," pleaded Halt.

Emergency rooms are backed up she said, so unless you are sick, do not go there for a COVID test.