NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old cashier was shot to death working at a Burger King in East Harlem. Police said it happened during a robbery and now they’re asking for the public’s help to find the gunman. As the rain trickled down Sunday, the family of Kristal Bayron Nieves gathered outside the Burger King where she was killed to lay flowers in her honor and to pray for justice. (credit: NYPD) Bayron Nieves’ mother, along with family members, were unable to contain their grief as they were comforted by members of the community. “We are sick and tired of the violence in our community....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO