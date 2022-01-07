ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Accused Of Owing $450k In Back Taxes

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband has been hit with a massive federal tax lien. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the IRS is accusing Peter Thomas of owing money related to his former Uptown Restaurant & Lounge. Article continues below advertisement. The Atlanta...

Aireodne Stephanie Sweeney
5d ago

He never had any money. His get rich schemes never worked. Cynthia was too nice. You knew how he was yet you still loaned him money. Poor thing. I guess you had to learn the hard way.

from NC
5d ago

That man has been a problem since beginning! He's no businessman! It really shows that Cynthia's mother and sister did know best!🤔

Dee
4d ago

Not surprising. He doesn't have her income to back him up. Also, he doesn't seem to be a good business man. He just likes to make it seem as if he has it going on.

