Cheyanne Vlismas just secured one of the biggest wins of her career, but she may have to take a break from fighting for the time being following issues in her personal life. “Unfortunately, I would love to fight again [and] soon, but because of reasons beyond belief, I cannot fight, and I cannot make any more money until I finalize some things in my life, and I don’t know when that will be,” Vlismas told MMA Fighting. “I’m trying to make that soon, but I don’t have an answer. I’m hoping by summer. I’m praying by summer. That’s what I’m gonna shoot for.”

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO