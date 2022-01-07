How to Get People to Follow You When the Way Is Uncertain

Here’s how introverts can lean into the mission of God. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. I’m one of those introverts who has learned to put on the vestment of extroversion in ministry situations, mainly because it’s difficult to lead in a community from your chair in the corner. So at church, I will greet the newcomers, run through the list of questions I keep in my back pocket, make small talk. But I confess, it’s exhausting. I feel so much more at home sitting one-on-one with someone in a pastoral relationship, talking over things that matter over coffee, than I do in a room full of people chit-chatting.
