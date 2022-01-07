How to Get People to Follow You When the Way Is Uncertain

This time of year can be tough for single gals or those of us who are not quite at the engagement level yet. Between having to explain your relationship status to your aunt at the dinner table or running into old high school friends who’ve already gotten married, it’s easy to feel like the odd one out. Maybe you’re seeing others getting the thing you want and wondering why it happened for them and not you, or maybe that’s not what you want (like, at all) and you’re over feeling like it’s supposed to be.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO