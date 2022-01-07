ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Area Seeing Season's 1st Measurable Snowfall

By 4 hours ago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe snow is starting to come...

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible This Coming Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more information is pointing to a significant snow event occurring this weekend. The track of heaviest snow may very well end up moving through parts of Western Pennsylvania. At this time it is too soon to have high confidence on the track though. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Other things that can change from now through Sunday include the storm’s intensity along with if any warm air wraps itself into the system. Warm air moving into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

