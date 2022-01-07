ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Classes Canceled Again Friday For Chicago Public Schools Amid Standoff With Union Over Remote Learning

By Chris Tye
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmDTR_0deu5ZSB00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday marked the second day of canceled classes for the Chicago Public Schools with the situation in in limbo – after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to move to remote learning and the city said they had no authority to make such a move.

Late Thursday, CPS announced that classes will be canceled for all students again on Friday – but a small number of schools may still be able to offer in-person activities.

“Please do not plan to send your child to school unless you hear otherwise from your child’s principal,” CPS said.

Late Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said in a statement: “Bargaining sessions today started at noon and went into the evening. The sessions were productive from our perspective.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was also seen leaving City Hall late Thursday after meeting with Mayor Lightfoot.
“Parents must really work to get the children vaccinated, on one hand. On the other hand, teachers – if the teacher tests positive, the whole class is out,” Jackson said. “I think if we talk it out, we can figure it out.”

It was unclear if anyone representing the CTU was at that meeting with the Rev. Jackson and the mayor.

But the question over what next week has in store continued to linger late Thursday.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, 10 percent of teachers showed up to school on Wednesday. On Thursday, that figure rose to 12 percent.

That is not enough for the district to make any meaningful strides in getting kids back to class on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Public Schools has filed an injunction with the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board against the CTU.

The injunction said in part that “CTU illegally directed its members… not to report to work as directed but to work remotely instead.” It said the union has “breached the collective bargaining agreement.”

The Board of Education said in the injunction that it “requests a Cease and Desist Order.”

Action on the legal front would not happen for at least 10 days. Meanwhile, the future remains in doubt for CPS parents.

“And now, we’re in this very unstable situation,” said parent Joanne Tong.

Last year’s unstable COVID-19 situation led Tong to pull her third-grader from CPS.

This year, she said, “My plan is to boycott the remote learning if it goes to that.”

So what is getting in the way of in-person learning? Sources told CBS 2 that a major sticking point is the threshold for when remote learning would be agreeable to both sides.

The CTU’s proposal is when 20 percent of staff are out for two consecutive days , while CPS’ proposal is when 40 percent of staff are out for three consecutive days.

Before the cancellation announcement, some schools have were trying to determine if they could salvage something in person Friday

A message to Lane Tech College Prep parents read: “Please click on the form below if you are interested in potentially coming into the building tomorrow for a short time for an activity. Based on district guidance, the availability of staff, and the interest level, we will let you know what is possible.”

For families at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, a message read: “Based on extremely limited staffing we are unable to open our school for instruction or activities. We are hopeful this impasse will be resolved in the near future.”

Steinmetz College Prep also canceled classes for Friday ahead of time.

“Based on the expected staffing levels at our school tomorrow, Friday, January 7, classes will be canceled for our students,” Steinmetz officials wrote. “We hope to be able to welcome our students back to our school as soon as possible and will provide an update on our school’s plan for next week shortly.”

But while the situation remains in doubt for Friday, there was a problem already on Thursday. CPS soared past its record number of COVID cases .

A total of 271 cases came back positive from Tuesday among adults at CPS – more than doubling the last peak number from the middle of last month. There were 117 cases on Dec. 18.

There was also a doubling also for student cases from Tuesday with 422 positive cases, though that doubling came from test results from Monday. A total of 167 student positive cases were reported on Dec. 18.

The union also said late Thursday saying there was major progress late Wednesday night at the bargaining table, and both sides were back at the table Thursday.

The key sticking points remain – that metric of when to schools will close and go to remote learning, how to handle outbreaks, and issues surrounding testing and masking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Chicago

COVID Safety Agreement Between CPS, Chicago Teachers Union Is Not What Many Teachers Were Hoping To Get

CHICAGO (CBS) — We got a look inside the agreement between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union that will send kids back to the classroom on Wednesday – and it is not the deal for which many teachers were hoping. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, pone reason why is that there is no immediate switch to remote learning district-wide – which is what teachers were in favor of a week ago when the whole standoff started. Teachers returned to Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday. Students will return Wednesday morning – all while rank-and-file teachers cast their...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Public Schools Teachers Return To Classrooms Amid Tentative COVID-19 Safety Deal With Teachers’ Union; Students To Return To Class Tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools teachers returned to schools today, after the district reached a tentative agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID-19 safety measures for the district amid the latest surge of cases. Students are expected to return to in-person learning tomorrow. The deal establishes metrics on how individual schools will switch to remote learning if there’s an outbreak among staff or students, as well as provide for more thorough contact tracing and enhanced COVID testing layers. The full union still needs to vote to approve the deal before it is ratified. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she believes it will help...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

Some Virginia Schools Cancel Classes, Start Late Monday

Multiple school systems in Northern Virginia either canceled classes and turned Monday into a professional day for teachers and staff, or plan to start late. On Sunday, on-and-off rain fell on the D.C. area. As temperatures fell below freezing overnight, there was a risk of a refreeze on roads. Here...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
CBS Chicago

CPS Students Return To In Person Class As CTU Vote On New Agreement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Students returned to classes Wednesday after being home for five days when teachers refused to go to class until there was a COVID safety agreement with Chicago Public Schools. The agreement includes allowing individual schools to go back to remote learning, requiring the district to provide KN-95 masks to students and staff, and letting schools decide if they want to reinstate a student health screener.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Has Cold-Like Symptoms, But Otherwise Feels Fine

CHICAGO (CBS) –– Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be working from home. Lightfoot announced her diagnosis in a brief statement posted to her Facebook and Twitter pages. “I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation,” she wrote. “This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic.” Lightfoot is fully vaccinated, and received a COVID-19 booster shot in November. This is an urgent reminder for...
CHICAGO, IL
WFAA

North Texas school district closed for 2 days this week due to lack of staffing caused by COVID

RIO VISTA, Texas — A North Texas school district is closing its doors for two days this week due to a lack of staffing caused by COVID-19, officials said Sunday. In a letter to parents and staff, officials with Rio Vista ISD said the district held a testing site for staff on Sunday. According to the district, the testing results and the lack of substitute teachers needed to cover staff members who will need to be out led to the decision to cancel classes for Monday, Jan. 10, and Tuesday, Jan, 11.
RIO VISTA, TX
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's COVID numbers are starting to look better, Dr. Arwady says

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for coronavirus as Chicago and the entire US is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases — thanks to the omicron variant. But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Chicago's top doctor spoke Tuesday about...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Labor Relations#Magnet School#Ctu#Cbs 2
CBS Baltimore

60 Baltimore City Public Schools Go Virtual As Teachers’ Union Blasts Administration; County Schools Virtual Until Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than one-third of Baltimore City’s public schools closed to in-person instruction Monday, a last-minute decision made because of the high number of positive Covid-19 cases. In all, 60 of the city’s 155 schools went virtual. You can see a list of the schools and any updates here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/alerts-updates “I’m super worried. It put me into a dark place. I’m scared. I am afraid,” mother Khayah Benjamin told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She has several students in the system including a second grader whose pod tested positive at George Washington Elementary. That school remains open. “They’ve got to test everybody,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19; CPS CEO so far negative after appearance with mayor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, she announced in a statement. The mayor said she is feeling fine aside from cold-like symptoms, which she attributed to being vaccinated and boosted. “I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation,” Lightfoot said. “This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

It’s Official! Broward County School Board Votes To Approve Use Of Metal Detectors At County Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to approve hand-held metal detectors at county schools. This means that students should prepare to face random searches with these detectors. The metal detectors are part of the district’s push to keep students and staff safe on campus. The formal vote was held Tuesday, but the measure to use metal wands at every public school had been agreed upon last week. Last week, Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said, “This is an additional layer on top of what we are currently doing as we further the discussion.” Most board members were in favor of the measure, including Lori Alhadeff, who lost her daughter Alyssa during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre four years ago. “At the end of the day, we need to prevent weapons, knives, guns from getting into our schools. And the random metal detection is one way we can go about doing that,” said Alhadeff. The vote launches a pilot program at some schools. A slow rollout and soon every school will have them. What they are discussing right now is guidance so no student is targeted at any location.
CBS LA

LAUSD Students Return To Campuses Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students headed back to classes Tuesday amid a dramatic countywide surge in COVID-19 cases, but officials continue to insist on the effectiveness of infection-control measures on campus. “They’ve been doing a pretty good job of controlling it,” said Steven Beswick, a parent. The district is requiring all students and staff to be tested for COVID before returning to in-person activities, even distributing thousands of take-home test kits to students since Friday. Students and employees have been getting tested at district and other sites, with the program encountering thousands of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Distance Education
Central Illinois Proud

Several Central Illinois schools make the switch to remote learning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) — Multiple schools across Central Illinois made the decision to switch to remote learning due to spikes in COVID-19 cases. Parents in Creve Coeur received a message Sunday evening, announcing the change for LaSalle Elementary School and Parkview Middle School. Students will participate in remote learning from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14.
CREVE COEUR, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy