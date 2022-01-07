Crumbl Cookies opens in Wynnewood with help from 76ers' Tobias Harris

A popular cookie chain opens Friday to Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

Crumbl Cookies, known for rotating its eclectic menu every week, got some help with its soft opening from a Philadelphia 76ers player.

Sixers star Tobias Harris is an ambassador for Crumbl Cookies' Wynnewood location.

He told Action News when he heard they were coming to Philadelphia, he immediately wanted in.

"A lot of fun, being an ambassador. I get to come in, try to learn how to make some cookies, which has been a work in progress," joked Harris. "But at the same time here with a young core of employees, and to see the teamwork and the minds and happiness that comes with working here has been a phenomenal thing for me."

Customers are already getting in on the cookie action. On the menu right now: the franchise's famous chocolate chip -- a cookie cup and a chocolate cheesecake with a Heath bar.

Owner and operator Charles Terry said he's been friends with Harris for 11 years, and when the New York native decided to open up a Crumbl in Philadelphia, he knew exactly who to call to help with the launch.

"I knew how to operate it, he wanted to get into something, so it was a great experience to be able to join each other finally find something that makes us both of us happy," said Terry.