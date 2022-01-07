Wheat Ridge Police Shoot, Kill Man With Shotgun

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge shot and killed a man who was firing a shotgun in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police rushed to the scene about 1:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls about the man brandishing and discharging a shotgun at West 29 th Avenue near Ames.

Police saw the man firing the gun as he walked eastbound on West 29 th Avenue toward Sheridan Boulevard. As officers got closer to the man, he challenged police while continuing to show his weapon.

That’s when Wheat Ridge police officers shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Police officers with Denver, Arvada and Edgewater rushed to assist in the investigation.

“While our officers responded to protect the lives of commuters and residents this afternoon, an incident that results in the loss of life is felt deeply by everyone involved,” stated Wheat Ridge Police Division Chief Darrel Guadnola in a statement. “As required by our policy, all the involved officers will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation and will be provided with counseling and peer support as is routine in these situations.”

The identity of the person killed has not been released.