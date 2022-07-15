ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

By Riley Cardoza
 18 hours ago

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers ’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022.

The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers ’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater.

“For the last two and half years we have kept our struggle with infertility very private. Aimee and I have wanted to start a family since the day we were married,” the dad-to-be captioned their maternity shoot photos at the time. “Things don’t always go as we plan. What followed for us was multiple fertility doctors, multiple fertility clinics, an IUI attempt, two rounds of IVF — one a complete failure, and a miscarriage this summer after finally getting pregnant for the very first time. I watched my wife take hundreds of shots and injections, go through procedures and tests and walk through the physical and emotional roller coaster of the infertility process.”

Luke called their upcoming arrival a “miracle” in the caption, concluding, “God is so good and so faithful. So — today we are beyond thrilled to share that we are pregnant with a baby boy. My wife is the strongest person I know. This has been the most humbling and exhausting season and yet God has answered our prayers. I can't wait to see Aimee as a mother. And also can't wait to give this little guy a sweet mullet for his first haircut. Thank you to those that walked with us through this. Thank for your prayers and encouragement. Baby Boy Rodgers we can’t wait to meet you in July.”

Aimee shared the news with a post of her own, writing that she was “so thankful” to have conceived.

“My relationship with God has deepened,” the expectant star captioned her reveal. “My marriage is stronger than ever. I’m so thankful for my rock of a husband. I finally get to be a mommy and get to watch the love of my life become a daddy.”

Jordan Rodgers ’ fiancée, JoJo Fletcher , commented on the social media upload: “I’m crying. Love you guys and already love that little boy so much.”

That same day, reality star Olivia Buckland announced her own pregnancy news “Happy New Year … Baby Bowen,” the Love Island UK alum captioned her January 1 Instagram upload with husband Alex Bowen . “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen. … We are so unbelievably overflowing with love.”

The Say Yes to the Dress alum met Alex on season 2 of the British dating series in 2016, and the pair wed in September 2018 in the United Kingdom.

Amid the fallout of Alec 's Rust scandal, Hilaria announced in March 2022 that she and the actor are expecting their seventh child.

​Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews , are expecting baby No. 2 , they revealed via Instagram on May 29. "Round 2!" they captioned their joint post, which featured the couple posing with their daughter, Sterling, who was born in February 2021.

Keep scrolling to see more stars’ pregnancy announcements.

Comments / 15

yellowblackbutterfly
03-06

congrats to you all!! There's nothing more precious than to bring a new life in the world. SN: I think when we as women do create life that is the time we look so sexy!!!!!! ❤👶👶🏼👶🏽🤰🏽🤰🏾🚼🍼🍼❤💋💯

Reply(3)
13
Collette Mincey
01-07

Amen, l thank the lord with you, we must be grateful for all things.... gooood or bad.... be forever so grateful 🎈

Reply
10
IN THIS ARTICLE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

