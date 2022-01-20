ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V41hh_0deqpxGm00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania.

If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region.

Here is a list of a few.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY:

Abiding Missions
South Hilltop
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
28 Below Winter Warming Center
Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower
Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest
All are welcome
Visit their Facebook page here .

Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center
7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208
412-244-4190

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Center
12th & Bingham Streets, 15203
412-488-8404

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center
745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217
412-422-6551

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center
720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204
412-777-5012

Click here for information on locations, hours, phone numbers and the Grab ‘n Go lunch program.

Catholic Charities Winter Warming Station
7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Open 7 days a week through March
Provides indoor shelter, snacks and companionship in a safe environment
Clean winterwear also available; along with long-term solution counseling
Susan Zubik Welcome Center, 212 Ninth Street, Downtown Pittsburgh
Visit their website here .

Allegheny County Senior Centers
Click here for locations, hours and more.

North Versailles Township
Warming Center Location: NVT Community Center
1401 Greensburg Ave.
N. Versailles, PA 15137
-Bring medication and sleeping equipment
-Some food provided
-Friday, Jan. 21, 7 a.m. until Saturday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., (weather pending)
-Transportation provided if needed
More information

Pet Warming Center Location: West Wilmerding VFD
330 Kline Ave.
North Versailles, PA 15137
Dogs and Cats must be caged or leashed.
All other animals must be secured in a pet safe device.
Food for animals must be provided by owner
Animals will be walked every 4-6 hrs.

BEAVER COUNTY:

The Cornerstone of Beaver County
600 6th Street, Beaver Falls
Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Brighton Municipal Building
610 3rd Avenue, New Brighton
Mon-Thu – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Trails Ministry
1217 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls
Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Rochester Free Methodist Church
480 Jefferson Street, Rochester
Call ahead 724-774-5304

Click here for more.

**Check back. We’ll be adding to this list as locations come in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow showers will slowly start to wind down over the next couple of hours, leaving general totals of 2 to 4 inches across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh has picked up an official total of 2.4 inches of snow, as of 5 p.m. Skies will clear a bit overnight behind this clipper system, and temperatures will drop to cold levels near the lower teens and single digits by Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will start off dry, but another system will bring more snow showers starting after 2 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across western Pennsylvania by Tuesday morning, with a few higher totals of up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. WATCH: Shelley Bortz reports Another blast of arctic air invades Wednesday with lows in the lower single digits and near-zero to end the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rochester Manor And Villa Dealing With Heating Issues Amid Cold Temperatures

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROCHESTER (KDKA) — In Rochester, people in the Rochester Manor and Villa complained to KDKA that the building has been without heat since Friday. The facility’s regional operations director says they’re dealing with boiler issues and are taking steps to fix the problems. They say residents are being checked by medical staff to ensure everyone is safe and healthy. Temporary heating equipment is reportedly being brought in, among other measures.
ROCHESTER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Rise Into The 20s, More Snow On The Way Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The good news is temperatures will be 15-20 degrees warmer than they were last night. The low this morning in Pittsburgh hit -2 and while it was the coldest morning in a few years, it was not a record. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The bad news is that a bit more snow is on the way for your Sunday! Lows tonight will only hit the upper teens to lower 20s and highs Sunday will hit the upper 20s. A clipper system (cold front) will drop down from the Great...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters Battle Fire, Frigid Cold Temperatures At Rodi Arm Apartments In Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — It’s still a very active scene at Rodi Arms Apartments on Rodi Road — crews have been battling this fire for hours in the frigid temperatures. The Penn Hills Fire Marshal tells us the fire started after someone started cooking and left it unattended. Listening to scanner chatter about the fire — at one point this morning crews had left the scene thinking it was out — but got called back because it started again. From the looks of it — the main portion of this fire has taken out the roof of the apartment building. The fire marshal says — at least four tenants have been displaced because of it. While they wait to see what becomes of their homes — a Port Authority bus is being used as a warming shelter. No injuries have been reported. And crews had to cut the power off in the area, so they’ve opened up a warming center for families affected at the Penn Hills Senior Center on Jefferson Road. Power should be back on now, but it could take some time to get it running again in homes.
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
City
Rochester, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-3 Inches Of Snow Expected As Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for all the counties in our area until 7:00 p.m. where 1-3″ of snow is expected through the day with the steadiest and widespread snow being this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is with a quick clipper system that’ll move out by tonight but could still cause slick spots on the road. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The ridges and a few isolated areas could be on the higher end of 3-4″ but this won’t be all at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

People In Zelienople See ‘Light Pillars’ In The Night Sky

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) — Photos a viewer sent to us showed amazing multi-colored lights appear across the sky in Zelienople. (Photo Courtesy Andrew Barclay/Zelienople) But what causes something like this to happen? The answer is very simple. These light pillars occur in very cold temperatures, like what we saw yesterday morning. Small ice crystals are suspended in very cold air. Lights on the surface are reflected upward by the ice crystals, which create the pillar.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cold Temperatures Prove Perfect For Ligonier Ice Fest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LIGONIER (KDKA) – This weekend’s chilling temperatures may have kept many inside but for the Ligonier Ice Fest, it was perfect. On Saturday there were more than 60 ice sculptures were on hand for the first day. The sculptures came in all different designs such as chickens, wolves, hearts, and even an interactive guitar. Now, for those who thought it was too cold outside, there were indoor activities at the festival as well. “Most importantly, we have indoor sidewalk sales from our merchants, great food from all of our restaurants, there’s just a lot to do in Ligonier,” said Cindy Purnell, the festival chairperson. She says with the way the weather is looking, the sculptures will be on display for as long as weather permits.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Hosting Walk-Up COVID Testing Sites

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, the Allegheny County Health Department will have testing sites set up on Friday. There will be a testing site set up in Knoxville at the St. Paul AME Church from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 400 Orchard Place. Meanwhile, another site will be at Human Services Turtle Creek at the same time at 413 Penn Avenue. Both sites are walk-up and not a drive-through. You can pre-register for Knoxville at this link and Turtle Creek at this link. The tests are free and insurance is not required but those with insurance are being asked to provide their insurance cards, if available.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Center#Senior Centers#Active Living#Extreme Weather#Kdka Tv News Staff#Nvt Community Center
CBS Pittsburgh

Staying Prepared: With Frigid Temperatures And More Snow On The Way, Stores Stocked Up

By: Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stores are stocking back up with winter supplies ahead of what could be several more inches of snow falling overnight. Rolliers in Mt. Lebanon is completely stocked and ready to go, complete with shovels, salt, ice scrapers, and all the essentials one would need for an impending snowfall. People have been in and out all afternoon, getting what they need ahead of even more snow. The biggest sellers have been gloves, jackets, and even heaters. With frigid cold temperatures across the area, the owner said that’s the reason for the uptick in sales of heaters. While some stores did see their snow stockpile wiped out earlier this week, many are stocked back up after several shipments so many have what they need for the rest of the winter. “We got another 300 snow shovels in and we have another truckload of chemical that came in to support our customer base,” said Doug Satterfield, the manager. “So we’re ready for the next of winter’s worst.” Satterfield says it never hurts to be prepared to make sure to grab a bag of salt while it lasts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: The Bitter Blast Is Here, How Long Will It Last?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chill has settled in. It’s going to stick around today and into tomorrow morning. Now we do have some good news this morning as clouds coming in off of Lake Erie has helped to keep temperatures up slightly above what we were expecting. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos By 6:00 a.m., temperatures in Pittsburgh will have bottomed out around 10 degrees. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center We still have nearly two hours to go before sunrise as I am writing this, so temperatures could easily...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents At Pittsburgh Apartment Complex Say Heat Is Still Broken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some residents at a Bloomfield apartment building are still without heat. Some residents are even more concerned because temperatures are supposed to drop into the single digits overnight. KDKA’s Amy Wadas broke the story earlier this week when a relative let her know that the heat has been working off and on for years. Action Housing, which owns Penn Mathilda Apartments, organized a town hall meeting for residents late Friday afternoon. Kyle Webster, general counsel for the owner, says there’s still work that needs to be done. Action Housing has offered up a hotel for tenants to stay in this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Farmers Protecting Livestock From Bitter Cold

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County livestock farmers will keep an eye on the temperatures this weekend. You hear it all the time when it comes to your pets: “If you’re cold, they’re cold.” But on the farm, that might not be the case. And while extremely cold weather can be costly to the farmers, the cows like it. Craig Lash Jr.’s family has been raising dairy cattle and farming on their spread in West Newton for decades. And when it’s this cold, it’s not too fun. “I don’t wanna go out much either, but you gotta do it,”...
WEST NEWTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Pittsburgh

Workers Braving The Cold In Below-Freezing Temps

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The bone-chilling temperatures Friday left many people trying to find ways to warm up. But for some, being outside is unavoidable because it’s how they make a living. Trying to stay warm with feels-like temperatures in the single digits and cooler is a tall task for manual labor workers. The long hours and non-stop work can be problematic when it comes to braving the cold. A stretch of below-freezing temperatures keeps crews working in plenty of layers and finding heat wherever they can. With frostbite only taking about 30 minutes to set in, normally the trick is bundling up with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Study Finds Pennsylvanians Love Their Peach Pie

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians from Pittsburgh to Punxatawney love their pie. A recent study from Delighted Cooking found that residents here in the Keystone State love their peach pie. The study looked at Google Trends from states across the U.S. between January 2021 and January 2022 and found that Pennsylvania and Ohio were big on peach pie. Meanwhile, our mountaineer friends in West Virginia were big fans of pumpkin pie. With January 22 being recognized as National Pie Day and 90% of Americans agreeing on a simple pleasure in life is a nice slice of pie, what better way to celebrate than to head to Giant Eagle and grab a peach pie? You can check out the full study and findings at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Joey Fabus Memorial Classic Raises Money And Awareness For Cancer Research

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The battle against childhood cancer made its way to a local basketball court Saturday night. The fourth annual Joey Fabus Memorial Tournament held at Bethel Park High School. The girls basketball team and the cheerleaders joining other volunteers to raise money and awareness. Joey was an 8-year-old boy who died in 2015 from an incurable brain cancer called DIPG. He was sworn in as an honorary Bethel Park Police officer before his death. His parents created the foundation to fund research efforts and help other families.
CBS Pittsburgh

24th Annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit Being Held Virtually

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit continues today. And, like last year, it’s once again taking place virtually due to COVID-19. Presentations got underway last night. The conference features workshops, panels and wellness sessions about racial justice. Some of the speakers include Brian Broome, Deesha Philyaw and Damon Young. A full schedule of events can be found here. The summit, which is in its 24th year, wraps up this evening at 5:45 p.m. More information about the summit is available on their website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood Revamps The Old Mill For Park’s 125th Anniversary

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is getting ready for the season with some ride updates to celebrate the park’s 125th anniversary. The Old Mill is getting a new look. It’s inspired by a collection of the ride’s past architectural designs and themes. It’s just one of the new elements coming to the park this year. Others include the return of the Classic Kangaroo.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews On The Scene Of Vehicle Fire Along I-376 West

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are currently responding to a vehicle fire along westbound I-376. A shoulder is closed after a lane had been restricted. UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a shoulder closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022 Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022 Vehicle camera footage from the scene shows that multiple emergency services are on the site. (Photo Credit: 511PA) Dispatchers told KDKA no one was injured in the fire. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Zoning Board Ruling Advances Plans For Downtown Pittsburgh Target Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target is a step closer to opening a store in downtown Pittsburgh. The city’s zoning board gave the OK for Target signs on existing canopies on Smithfield Street and Fifth Avenue as well as other signs that’ll direct drivers to the garage. It wasn’t all good news for Target: the board denied a request for a 69-square-foot sign that was supposed to be suspended over the Fifth Avenue entrance to the Cherry Way tunnel. Work is continuing to get part of the old Kaufmann’s ready as a smaller format Target store. (Photo: Pittsburgh Planning Commission) Macy’s took over the building when it acquired Kaufmann’s department store in 2005. It was then announced in 2015 that Macy’s would close, and the iconic retail space has since been long empty. The Target is expected to open later this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vigil For COVID-19 Victims Held In Westmoreland County

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Around two dozen Westmoreland County residents gathered Friday night in frigid cold temperatures to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19. The coronavirus has taken 39,362 lives in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health, and 1,172 of those were Westmoreland County residents. “Westmoreland County, like so many communities, has really been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Michael Pardus, founding member of Voice of Westmoreland. Voice of Westmoreland organized the prayer vigil outside of the Westmoreland County Courthouse to remember those impacted by COVID and to bring residents...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy