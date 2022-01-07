Oklahoma Hospitals Say Don’t Go To The ER For COVID-19 Tests

Hospitals in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas are seeing an influx of patients arrive at the emergency rooms to get tested for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma Hospital Association and multiple medical systems put out statements Thursday to remind patients that tests are widely available elsewhere, and that going to the ER for a swab could disturb their operations.

“While emergency rooms remain ready and able to treat urgent medical conditions, they are not the place to go to get tested for COVID,” OHA President Patti Davis said in a statement.

Hospitals in the most populated areas of the state, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, are seeing multiple patients per day arriving at emergency rooms with mild or no symptoms seeking tests for the virus, according to OHA Vice President LaWanna Halstead.

“We’re hearing from our hospitals that it’s several times a day, several patients,” Halstead said.

INTEGRIS Health and Mercy Hospital each issued statements echoing the concern.

“While some of these ED visits may be warranted, others are most appropriate for a COVID testing location, allowing emergency departments to conserve resources,” INTEGRIS Spokesperson Brooke Cayot said in a statement Thursday.

The Oklahoma State Health Department on Thursday reported 6,280 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase since August.

Halstead said conserving beds and space in emergency departments is a focus for hospitals as they expect a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the coming month.

Anyone experiencing more severe symptoms of the virus, like shortness of breath and high-grade fever, or is otherwise in need of medical care should not avoid the emergency room.

“We want those people to come to our emergency department if they need medical care,” Halstead said.

Testing is available at dozens of locations in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, including the following list:

