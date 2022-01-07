Colorado hospitals adjust to CDC guidance for COVID-related absences

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new COVID-19 guidelines shortening the time people should isolate after testing positive for the virus. The recommended isolation period, even for asymptomatic individuals, was 10 days under the previous guidance. The new recommendation is five days of isolation followed by five days of wearing a mask.
There’s been a massive controversy stemming from the fact that covid vaccinated people can also get ill with covid 19 and, more than that, they can also pass on the disease. These were two facts that were said to be “made up” a while ago, but now, it’s pretty clear that vaccinated people can also get sick and become contagious.
SALT LAKE CITY — Doctors and nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis said the Omicron variant is filling Utah hospitals, forcing them to treat the sickest first. A panel of medical experts Thursday shared their concerns about a rising wave of patients overloading the state’s hospitals.
The state announced Monday that more than 6,000 people in New Jersey are hospitalized with COVID-19 — the first time the state’s hospitals have topped that marked since the opening days of the pandemic. But, there’s a big catch. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said less than half...
The day before Christmas Eve, a devastated but headstrong state worker strode into the Department of Developmental Services office in Springfield to collect her belongings and say goodbye to colleagues. Nicole Coughlin, on the verge of being suspended without pay and most likely fired, decided she wanted to do this...
Walmart is cutting pandemic-related paid leave in half after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation and quarantine requirements last week. Employees will now get one week of paid leave instead of two if they contract Covid or have close contact with someone who tests positive, the company said in a memo.
The CDC recommendation, which halves the quarantine period for infected people without symptoms, stems from fears the wave of Omicron cases could knock out substantial swaths of America's front-line workers.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 | 2 a.m. At University Medical Center in Las Vegas, an average of 200 employees are calling out sick each day with COVID-19, hospital spokesman Scott Kerbs said. UMC, which has about 4,000 employees, isn’t the only Nevada hospital feeling the crunch. The Nevada Hospital...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated and clarified its COVID-19 booster guidance, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The CDC is "unequivocally recommending that everyone 12 years old and above receive a booster dose if eligible," the release stated. Below is a...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified its guidance for testing after isolating with COVID-19. The agency says people who previously tested positive for the virus can take a fresh rapid test on day five, but if it’s positive, you’ll have to isolate for another five days.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As COVID-19 omicron variant cases spike in California, state public health officials are modifying when medical professionals can return to work if they test positive, but only under certain conditions.
The California Department of Public Health released the guidance over the weekend reporting that if healthcare workers are asymptomatic then they can return to work without testing or isolating but must wear fit-tested N95 respirators.
The temporary guidance goes through February 1 and is meant to alleviate staffing shortages at medical facilities. However, the California Nurses Association is pushing back.
“We really believe what Governor Newsom and the DPH did by...
