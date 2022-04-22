The 4 best toaster ovens we tested in 2022 gave us even browning and heat distribution without taking up too much space

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

James Brains/Insider

Toaster ovens are the unsung heroes of small appliances. They're handy for preparing sides when your main course is hogging the oven, can save your kitchen from overheating in the summer, and, if your living space is too tight for a standard oven, a toaster oven still lets you cook a wide variety of dishes.

For this guide, I roasted, toasted, air fried, and baked 32 pounds of chicken, eight dozen chocolate chip cookies, eight pizzas, and four loaves of bread in eight toaster ovens.

I also consulted with Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore, known as " The Electrified Cooks " and authors of the new toaster oven cookbook " Toaster Oven Takeover ."

I have reviewed kitchen appliances for four years and have developed many objective tests to determine which products best suit different needs and budgets. You can find more details on how I tested the toaster ovens in this guide here .

Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches kitchen products .

Here are the best toaster ovens in 2022

Best toaster oven overall: Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven, $299.95 at Amazon

The Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven maintains consistent heat to cook quickly and evenly, and it doubles as an air fryer and dehydrator.

Best budget toaster oven: Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven, $65 at Walmart

If you want a cheap toaster oven but don't want to sacrifice performance, we recommend the Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven with its fast preheating and accurate temperatures.

Best large-capacity toaster oven: Breville Smart Oven, $269.95 at Williams Sonoma

The Breville Smart Oven is large enough to fit nine slices of toast, a dozen cookies, or a 12-inch pizza making it ideal for larger families or if you just want to use it in place of your standard oven.

Best combination toaster oven: Anova Precision Oven, $599 at Anova

In addition to baking, toasting, and air frying, the Anova Precision Oven offers sous vide cooking, and you can control it and monitor the internal temperature of your food using your phone.

James Brains/Insider

Best toaster oven overall

The Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven maintains consistent heat to cook quickly and evenly, and it doubles as an air fryer and dehydrator.

Toast capacity: 6 slices

6 slices Pizza capacity: 12-inch

12-inch Convection/air fryer: Yes

Yes Rack positions: 2

2 Interior dimensions: 12 x 12 x 5 inches

12 x 12 x 5 inches Exterior dimensions: 16 x 15.5 x 13.5 inches

16 x 15.5 x 13.5 inches Temperature range: 80 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

80 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit Timer range: Up to two hours

Up to two hours Presets: Toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, dehydrate, proof, low, airfry, reheat, warm

Toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, dehydrate, proof, low, airfry, reheat, warm Extras: Extra oven rack, baking/drip pan, air frying basket, recipe booklet

Extra oven rack, baking/drip pan, air frying basket, recipe booklet Warranty: 3 years

Pros: Has convection cooking/air frying, large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, provides consistent heat, cooked pizza, chicken, and cookies quickly and evenly

Cons: Temperature settings appear to be inaccurate, did not toast evenly

In our objective tests, the Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven (Model TOA-65) had the best overall performance. It took less than five minutes to set up and features an easy-to-read backlit digital display. You navigate through its many different functions by turning a knob and pressing it to select the setting and adjust the time and temp.

The Cuisinart toaster oven was one of the best models for making pizza, chicken, and cookies. It heated a frozen pizza in under six minutes, and the cheese, crust, and pepperoni were evenly cooked. Using the convection cooking function, the chicken reached a safe internal temperature in 52 minutes, and the skin was a beautiful golden brown and tasted outstanding. The meat was moist and flavorful. And, the cookies were evenly cooked in about 12 minutes, which was significantly faster than the average, 13 minutes and 45 seconds.

When we ran the Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven for two hours at 350 degrees, we noticed the temperature only varied by four degrees. However, the display said it was preheated when our thermometer read 270. It continued to heat up and reached 350 after eight minutes. The average temperature during the test was 314, well below 350.

The Cuisinart toaster oven fell short of perfection in two other categories. We used the presets to toast six slices of bread, but after a blazing fast toasting speed of under three minutes, the top was lighter than the medium shading we set it to. And, the bottom was uneven, with the center almost burnt and the edges barely toasted. If I were to use this toaster oven for regular toasting, I'd likely up the time a little bit and flip the bread halfway through.

Lastly, by our measurements, the Cuisinart was slower than average to preheat to 350. However, it was quick to get to 425, making it ideal for frozen pizza.

James Brains/Insider

Best budget toaster oven

If you want a cheap toaster oven but don't want to sacrifice performance, we recommend the Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven with its fast preheating and accurate temperatures.

Toast capacity: 6 slices

6 slices Pizza capacity: 11-inch

11-inch Convection/air fryer: Yes

Yes Rack positions: 3

3 Interior dimensions: 12 x 11.5 x 5.5 inches

12 x 11.5 x 5.5 inches Exterior dimensions: 17.5 x 14 x 11 inches

17.5 x 14 x 11 inches Temperature range: " Warm" to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Warm" to 450 degrees Fahrenheit Timer range: Up to 60 minutes or stay on

Up to 60 minutes or stay on Presets: Air fry, bake, broil, toast, keep warm

Air fry, bake, broil, toast, keep warm Extras: Baking pan and air fry basket

Baking pan and air fry basket Warranty: 2 years

Pros: Fast preheating, accurate temperature settings, even cooking, features air frying/convection cooking, the timer has a stay-on function

Cons: Uneven toasting, was among slowest to roast a chicken

Despite costing less than a third of the price of the other models in our guide, the Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven (Model TO3217SS) held its own in our tests. We like that it has intuitive, no-nonsense analog knob controls, a roomy interior, and convection cooking/air frying. Another nice touch is the "stay on" option on the timer, which makes it, so you don't have to keep adding more time during longer cooks.

The Black+Decker toaster oven appeared to have the most accurate thermostat. At 347 degrees, it came closest to reaching a 350-degree average during our two-hour test. However, the temperature varied by 13 degrees, putting it in the middle of the pack.

It was consistently one of the fastest to preheat. The oven reached 350 degrees in under four minutes, and getting to 425 only took about a minute more.

The Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven excelled at making cookies and frozen pizza. Each batch took about 14 minutes to bake, which was fair, but the results were even and delicious. The story was the same with frozen pizza: the cooking time was average, but the pizza was excellent. The chicken was also great: flavorful, juicy, and evenly cooked. However, it took nearly an hour and a half to finish, making it one of the slowest models.

The Black+Decker oven's toasting was subpar. It toasted six slices of bread in three-and-a-half minutes, which was about average, but the results weren't very even. The top of the toast was close to consistent, but it was noticeably less done near the front, and the bottom was much less toasted than the top.

James Brains/Insider

Best large-capacity toaster oven

The Breville Smart Oven is large enough to fit nine slices of toast, a dozen cookies, or a 12-inch pizza making it ideal for larger families or if you want to use it in place of your standard oven.

Toast capacity: 9 slices

9 slices Pizza capacity: 12-inch

12-inch Convection/air fryer: Yes

Yes Rack positions: 3

3 Interior dimensions: 13.5 x 12.5 x 5.5 inches

13.5 x 12.5 x 5.5 inches Exterior dimensions: 18.5 x 15.7 x 11.1 inches

18.5 x 15.7 x 11.1 inches Temperature range: 120 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

120 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit Timer range: Up to two hours

Up to two hours Presets: Toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, warm, slow cook, convection

Toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, warm, slow cook, convection Extras: Broil rack, baking pan, pizza pan

Broil rack, baking pan, pizza pan Warranty: 1 year

Pros: Can fit nine slices of toast and a 12-inch pizza, provides consistent and even heat, features convection cooking/air frying, attractive backlit digital display with several functions and sub-functions

Cons: Temperature settings were consistently higher than what we measured, slow to preheat

Along with our best combination pick below, the Breville Smart Oven (Model BOV800XL) was one of two models that could toast nine slices of bread at once, and it did a good job of it. Plus, it can hold a 12.5-inch pizza. This is impressive considering the exterior dimensions aren't inordinately large.

Like our top pick, the Breville Smart Oven has a backlit digital display with separate knobs for quickly adjusting the function, temperature, and time. It also has sub-functions that adjust the cooking time and heat based on the size of the pizza you are baking or the slices of toast you're toasting. Plus, the Smart Oven features convection cooking/air frying.

The oven excelled at chicken and cookies. It took a little more than an hour to roast a whole chicken, and it was the best tasting and most evenly cooked of all the birds in our tests. We baked a dozen cookies at once in the roomy Breville Smart Oven using the Cookie function, which utilized 350-degree convection cooking. The cookies came out evenly baked in 14 minutes, which was average.

The oven also cooked pizza evenly, but it took 17 minutes, which was longer than all but one of the models. It was also one of the slowest ovens to preheat. And, we weren't able to get it to preheat to 425 degrees. It maxed out at 387. This was a consistent problem. In our temperature variance test, we measured an average temp of 292 despite setting the controls to 350. Because of this, we'd recommend utilizing an oven thermometer to find your target temperature setting.

On the plus side, the Breville toaster oven held its temperature consistently, only wavering by four degrees over two hours.

James Brains/Insider

Best combination toaster oven

In addition to baking, toasting, and air frying, the Anova Precision Oven offers sous vide cooking, and you can control it and monitor the internal temperature of your food using your phone.

Toast capacity: 9 slices

9 slices Pizza capacity: 12-inch

12-inch Convection/air fryer: Yes

Yes Rack positions: 5

5 Interior dimensions: 16.9 x 12.4 x 10 inches

16.9 x 12.4 x 10 inches Exterior dimensions: 22.4 x 17.7 x 14.1 inches

22.4 x 17.7 x 14.1 inches Temperature range: 77 to 482 degrees Fahrenheit

77 to 482 degrees Fahrenheit Timer range: Up to 99 hours

Up to 99 hours Presets: Virtually limitless using the Anova Oven app (available for iOS and Android)

Virtually limitless using the Anova Oven app (available for iOS and Android) Extras: Probe thermometer that connects to the oven, extra oven rack, and baking pan

Probe thermometer that connects to the oven, extra oven rack, and baking pan Warranty: 2 years

Pros: Features sous vide and air fryer/convection cooking, smart WiFi connectivity via the app, comes with probe thermometer that connects to the oven, does a good job of roasting

Cons: Slow to preheat, bake, and toast, the temperature didn't stay consistent during our test

The Anova Precision Oven is the first toaster oven that offers sous vide, in addition to air frying/convection cooking. And, while most sous vide devices require vacuum sealing, the Precision Oven cooks your food without the need for additional packaging.

I cooked several steaks and pork ribs using the sous-vide function and found it worked as well as, if not better than, an immersion circulator. I especially liked that the oven comes with a probe thermometer that plugs into the unit to monitor the internal temperature of the meat while it cooked, which you can't do with vacuum-sealed meat in an immersion circulator.

The touch buttons on the oven handle aren't as responsive as I would like, and adjusting the temp one degree at a time using the up and down buttons is a hassle. So, I mainly used the Anova Oven app (available for iOS and Android), which allows you to key in your preferred temp and time. Or, you can automate the cooking process. The app features hundreds of recipes. One time, I used the app to preheat the oven as I waited in line at the store to pay for a frozen pizza so I could pop it in when I got home.

This feature is vital since the Anova Culinary Precision Oven was one of the slowest to preheat. It takes about 10 minutes to heat to 350 degrees and 17 minutes to reach 425.

Also, while it has a relatively accurate setpoint, the temperature varied by 16 degrees during our two-hour test, which was more than most models.

The Anova Precision Oven also took a long time to toast. We used the toast preset, which involved a little steam to keep the bread from drying out. However, the process took longer than any other models, and the toast was still underdone.

It did much better on the other cooking tasks. The Anova oven fits a dozen cookies, and they baked quickly and evenly. We had the same experience with pizza: fast and even cooking. But, the oven excelled at roasting a whole chicken. It completed the task in under an hour. The skin was crispy and flavorful, and the meat was moist and delicious. I particularly liked that the thermometer let me monitor the internal temperature of the chicken in the app.

What else we tested

We tested eight toaster ovens for this guide. These are the ones that missed the cut.

What else we recommend and why:

Hamilton Beach Countertop (Model 31401) : There are two main reasons why you should consider the Hamilton Beach toaster oven. First, at just over $60, it's the cheapest model we recommend. Second, it was one of the best at quickly preheating. Plus, it was in the middle of the pack in our toasting, cookie, and temperature variance tests. However, there are a few negatives. The oven is small, only fitting four slices of bread. It also took the longest to cook pizza and chicken.

Dash Chef Series 7-in-1 (Model DAFT2350GBGT01) : There's a lot to like about the Dash toaster oven, but it just wasn't the best in any category. It has convection cooking/air frying and did an outstanding job baking cookies and pizza. The Dash oven was also one of the fastest to roast a chicken and one of the evenest toasters. Yet, it took a long time to toast, parts of the chicken skin were burnt, the unit took longer than most to preheat, and it had the most significant variance in temperature during our tests.

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 (Model S∙AFO-001): Though we prefer to roast our chicken on a roasting pan, we like that this toaster oven from superstar chef Emeril Lagasse comes with a rotisserie spit. It also has an easy-to-use knob control system with backlit digital display. The Power AirFryer 360 preheated quickly and did a good job with chicken, pizza, and cookies, but it took a long time to toast and was uneven. It also did the worst in our temp variance test.

What we don't recommend and why:

Panasonic FlashXpress Compact (Model NB-G110P) : We wanted to like this attractive toaster oven because it looks like something you might find in a child's kitchen playset. It did the best job toasting and maintaining a consistent temperature. However, it was a pain to use. There are only eight temperature settings, and the timer only goes to 25 minutes. If you want to cook anything longer, you have to keep resetting the timer. Despite its small size, it took a long time to preheat. And, it didn't do well making cookies, pizza, or chicken.

James Brains/Insider

Our toaster oven testing methodology

I tested all of the toaster ovens in this guide. I put each through many objective tests, and during the testing period, my traditional oven sat idle as I relied exclusively on the toaster ovens. The most important factors to consider when testing toaster ovens are ease of use, temperature accuracy and consistency, and how quickly it preheats.

Here are some of the specs for important attributes:

Attribute Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Breville Smart Anova Precision Toast capacity 6 slices 6 slices 9 slices 9 slices Pizza capacity 12-inch 11-inch 12-inch 12-inch Rack positions 2 3 3 5 Interior dimensions 12 x 12 x 5 inches 12 x 11.5 x 5.5 inches 13.5 x 12.5 x 5.5 inches 16.9 x 12.4 x 10 inches Exterior dimensions 16 x 15.5 x 13.5 inches 17.5 x 14 x 11 inches 18.5 x 15.7 x 11.1 inches 22.4 x 17.7 x 14.1 inches Temperature range 80 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit " Warm" to 450 degrees Fahrenheit 120 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit 77 to 482 degrees Fahrenheit Timer range Up to 2 hours Up to 60 minutes or stay on Up to 2 hours Up to 99 hours Presets Toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, dehydrate, proof, low, airfry, reheat, warm Air fry, bake, broil, toast, keep warm Toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, warm, slow cook, convection Virtually limitless using the Anova Oven app (available for iOS and Android) Extras Extra oven rack, baking/drip pan, air frying basket, recipe booklet Baking pan and air fry basket Broil rack, baking pan, pizza pan Probe thermometer that connects to the oven, extra oven rack, and baking pan Warranty 3 years 2 years 1 year 2 years

Here are the main attributes we look for and how we test them:

Ease of use: I evaluate the ease of use in several ways. First, I look at how intuitive the functions are. I was able to get all but the Anova up and running without instructions. I see how easy it is to clean each, if there's a removable crumb tray, if there are a few rack positions for different types of cooking, and if the timer allows you to run the unit for extended periods. I also looked for helpful functions, such as smart connectivity, convection/air fry cooking, and steam.

Temperature variance: When you set a toaster oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you want it to reach that temperature and stay there. I set each unit to 350 degrees and took digital readings of the temperature every 15 minutes for two hours to assess this. Then, I looked at the average and range of the temperatures. All of the models I tested averaged less than 350 degrees. The median was about 336 degrees, and the median range was 9.7 degrees.

Temperature Variance Minimum temperature Maximum temperature Average temperature Difference from target Cuisinart Digital AirFryer 312 316 314 -36 Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry 342 355 347 -3 Breville Smart 289 294 292 -58 Anova Precision 337 354 341 -9

Preheating: One of the main benefits of a toaster oven is that it preheats faster than a standard oven, and thus, you can enjoy your meal faster. I timed how quickly each oven reached 350 and 425 degrees, repeating each test several times, to see which models preheated fastest. Most models reached 350 in under six minutes, and half of the units had trouble even achieving a reading of 425 degrees.

Cooking performance: I put each toaster oven through four cooking tests:

Toasting bread: I evaluated how many Hillbilly Old Fashion Bread slices each model held. Then, I set the controls to toast the bread to a medium shade. I looked at how long and how evenly each toasted.

Frozen Pizza: In addition to evaluating how large of a pizza each unit can fit, I timed how long it took to bake the pizza and how even it turned out. I used Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza in all but two of the toaster ovens. The Hamilton Beach and Panasonic models couldn't fit the 10.5-inch pizza, so I used Totino's Party Pizzas in those models instead.

Whole chicken: I cooked a whole chicken (between 3.5 and 4.5 pounds) according to the recipe in " Toaster Oven Takeover ." I used the Meater Block to monitor the internal temperature and removed the chicken once it hit 165 degrees. I timed how long it took to cook the chicken, how evenly it was cooked, and how different parts of the chicken tasted.

Cookies: I baked gluten-free chocolate chip cookies using homemade dough and evaluated how quickly and evenly they cooked.

James Brains/Insider

What are the benefits of using a toaster oven over a standard oven?

Toaster oven FAQs

Roxanne Wyss, co-author of the toaster oven cookbook " Toaster Oven Takeover ," said that toaster ovens preheat faster than standard ovens. This makes the toaster oven an eco-friendlier cooking solution that's great for quick meals.

Wyss liked that you can put a toaster oven on your counter where it's more convenient to use, reducing the need to bend and lift. You can also keep it in the family room or next to the dining room table for snacks and appetizers when friends are over.

While testing the toaster ovens for this guide, my standard oven sat unused. Everything I wanted to make for my family of four, I could make in the toaster oven.

What should I look for when shopping for a toaster oven?

Kathy Moore, co-author of the " Toaster Oven Takeover " cookbook, recommended thinking about what you want to cook. If you want to accommodate larger pans, you'll need a toaster oven with a large interior.

She recommended thinking about where your toaster oven will go. We list the exterior dimensions of each of our picks so you can measure your space to see if they will fit.

Lastly, Moore suggested that you only buy an oven with the settings you'll actually use because you don't want to pay top dollar for unnecessary functions. For instance, you may not be interested in deydration or slow cooking settings.

What can I make in a toaster oven?

A toaster oven can broil, reheat, roast, bake, and toast. You can also air fry with a convection toaster oven . We suggest using a toaster oven instead of a standard oven when possible to save energy.

I like to reheat french fries, pizza, and other leftovers in the toaster oven. It's also great for toasting nuts, roasting vegetables, heating frozen foods, and roasting chicken.

Though they are designed for oven or air fryer cooking, the following cooking tips also work for toaster ovens with roughly the same cooking times and temperatures:

Is it worth buying a toaster oven?

A toaster oven is worth it, especially considering our versatile budget pick only costs $60. If you want to toast or bake and don't have room for an oven, a toaster oven is a smart choice. It also does the job of an air fryer and toaster.

A toaster oven is still worth it if you have a full-size oven because it allows you to save energy costs when you use it for smaller cooking jobs. And, it proves useful for sides during the holidays when a large chunk of meat may be hogging the main oven.

How long do toaster ovens last?

Our top pick has a warranty of three years, and all picks in our guide have at least a one-year warranty. You can expect your toaster oven to last several years, especially if you take good care of it by wiping it down and emptying the crumb tray.

James Brains/Insider

Toaster oven vs. toaster

Wyss believes toaster ovens are superior to toasters in several ways. "The versatility of the toaster oven outshines the regular toaster," said Wyss. "You can toast a wide variety of bread sizes and often toast the number of slices you need for a larger family. Once toasted, you can top the toast with sandwich fixings or appetizer spreads so hot sandwiches or crostini are ready to serve in minutes. The toaster oven easily toasts English muffins, bagels, rolls, and a wide range of specialty rolls, pastries, and buns."

As with the standard oven, I found my toaster gathered dust while testing toaster ovens. The single-purpose toaster didn't seem worth the counter space. And, when making BLTs, it was nice to be able to toast six or more slices of bread at once.

However, there are a few key ways a toaster is often superior. First, most toaster ovens I tested didn't toast as evenly or as quickly as most toasters. Second, toasters tend to cost much less than toaster ovens. Lastly, they take up less countertop space.

Jen Gushue/Insider

Toaster oven vs. air fryer

Many convection toaster ovens are now marketed as air fryers . You should know that "convection cooking" and "air frying" are the same thing. Both methods brown your food by using heat and a fan. So, if you see that a toaster oven is an "air fryer," know that it also does convection cooking and vice versa. We use both terms in our guide.

So, what's the difference between the two? Convection toaster ovens give you the option of baking or broiling, while air fryers tend to only have one function: convection cooking. Also, the typical toaster oven is larger than an air fryer and fits more food.

That said, not all toaster ovens can air fry, or convection cook, but a lot of them can these days. If this is a feature that's important to you, look for a model that advertises that it air fries or convection cooks. In my experience, this is a useful feature. It can cut down on cooking times, give your food a nice browned exterior, and I've found it does an excellent job of revitalizing leftovers, especially pizza and french fries. If you have a convection toaster oven, you don't need to buy a separate air fryer.

Amazon; Alyssa Powell/Insider