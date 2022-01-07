ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US hits 8 Cuban officials with travel bans

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHiXS_0deog3ky00

The Biden administration has slapped a travel ban on eight Cuban officials it says have been complicit in the repression of opposition protesters and other dissidents.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on Thursday in a statement that condemned an ongoing crackdown on participants in demonstrations that began last July and called prison sentences handed down to those involved “harsh and unjust.”

The eight officials were not named, but Blinken said all of them are connected to the “detention, sentencing and imprisonment” of peaceful protesters. The U.S. says about 600 protesters across the communist island remain jailed after the July 11 protests despite appeals for their release.

“The United States took steps to enforce visa restrictions in response to Cuban government attempts to deny Cubans their freedom and rights through continued intimidation tactics, unjust imprisonment, and severe sentences," Blinken said.

The travel bans are the latest actions against Cuba from the Biden administration, which has largely followed former President Donald Trump's highly critical policies toward the island. In late November, Blinken announced travel bans on nine Cuban officials for similar actions against protesters.

“The United States continues to use all appropriate diplomatic and economic tools to push for the release of political prisoners and to support the Cuban people’s call for greater freedom and accountability," Blinken said.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized the travel ban. “The US government persists in the bad habit of trying to impose its will on other governments by means of unilateral coercive measures," he said in a statement. Rodriguez added that Blinken's announcement “in no way alters Cuba’s determination to defend its sovereign rights.”

In July, thousands of Cubans took to the street in cities across the island to protest shortages of goods and power blackouts, the largest demonstrations against the Communist administration in recent history. Some called for a change in government.

Cuban authorities have said that the United States was the real force behind the protests.

The Biden administration has spoken in support of the Cuban activists and praised the anti-government protests.

Soon after the July protests, the U.S. announced new sanctions on Cuba’s national revolutionary police and its top two officials.

Comments / 0

Related
foreigndesknews.com

U.S. Bans Entry for 8 Cuban Officials Linked to Crackdown on Protesters

The State Department announced Thursday new visa restrictions for eight Cuban officials who have been implicated in attempts to silence peaceful protests against the government. Why it matters: Cuban authorities cracked down on civil rights protesters in multiple incidents last year. The eight individuals, who are now banned from entering...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Washington bars eight Cuban officials from entering U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday barred eight Cuban officials from entering the country over their role in the detention and sentencing of protesters in July demonstrations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The State Department did not name the officials. Blinken said they are implicated in attempts to...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bruno Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Cubans#State
The Independent

Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation.Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement.Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya ...
WORLD
The Independent

Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Travel
AFP

US and NATO coordinate position ahead of Russia talks

The United States and its European allies coordinated their stance Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kyiv demanded an international summit. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated his demand that France and Germany join a new international summit between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy