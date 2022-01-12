ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lunar New Year: Fendi, Alexander McQueen Release Year of the Tiger Capsules + More

By FN Staff
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZpvQ6_0deoUIYG00

Jan. 12, 2022: Fendi is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive capsule collection featuring an orange tiger print animalier motif, inspired by the Siberian tigers found in the northeastern region of China. The tiger print takes center stage in the women’s collection of ready-to-wear pieces, including a t-shirt, a hooded sweatshirt, and a knitted cardigan in a special black version. The same pattern is embroidered on the new Fendi Match sneakers for women and men, and on the Maison’s bags: from the iconic Regular, Mini and Nano Baguette in orange canvas to the Sunshine Shopper, also in its Mini version, as well as the internal lining of a black Mini Peekaboo in leather.

Sleek black monochrome FF logo shirts and skirts echo the men’s collection, which features a gradient black and grey variant of the iconic monogram across formal suits, denim jackets, long-sleeved sweatshirts, knitted cardigans and casual pants. Accessories include the Baguette Messenger bag, medium and small Fendiness backpacks, a phone pouch, a bucket, a baseball hat, and an exclusive Rimowa suitcase are also included.

The collection’s campaign features Fendi Greater China men’s collection spokesperson Jackson Wang and dancer Joni. Fendi’s 2022 Spring Festival exclusive capsule collection is now available in selected Fendi boutiques worldwide and on Fendi.com .

Jan. 12, 2022: Alexander McQueen will release its own Lunar New Year capsule this week. The British luxury brand will drop a nine-piece collection of accessories in honor of the Year of the Tiger. The range includes the Skull Bag, Curve Bag, Curve Zip Coin Purse, Skull Card Holder, Short Skull Socks, and two colorways of the Oversized Sneaker. The collection is available at Alexandermcqueen.com .

Jan. 12, 2022: Koio has released a Lunar New Year edition of its bestselling Capri sneaker. The shoe features a custom illustration of a tiger drawn by designer Dahan Chung. The sneaker, which retails for $288, is handcrafted in Italy from LWG Gold-certified leather and features shades of white and red leather set on a partially recycled rubber sole. The brand’s Lunar New Year Capri sneaker is now available at Koio.com .

Jan. 10, 2022: Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones teamed up with American artist Kenny Scharf to celebrate the 2022 Lunar New Year Chinese zodiac sign, The Water Tiger. This motif is transformed into prints, embroidery, and patches appearing on shirts, knitwear, denim pants and down jackets in a palette of blue, white, and red – a lucky color in the Chinese culture. For this capsule the B27 sneakers were also reimagined in a new grey leather and adorned with the Water Tiger as well as men’s jewelry, the Dior Lingot 22, and Dior Lock Bags. Scharf first collaboration with Jones for Dior Men’s fall 2021 collection, which saw the artist’s works translated into prints and embroideries, with archival pieces appearing alongside a series of new commissions created specifically for the French luxury brand. The collection is now available at dior.com .

Jan. 6, 2022: Burberry has launched a new Year of the Tiger collection featuring a tiger stripe animal print in an orange hue that adorns its signature Lola and Olympia bags, as well as cashmere scarves and sneakers. The British luxury brand also noted that the range features a new take on its signature TB Monogram print introduced in a honey beige hue, punctuated with bright orange B motifs, including the Burberry Heritage Trench, pussy-bow blouses, pleated skirts and Italian-woven nylon jackets – reimagined for the celebration. Burberry’s corresponding collection campaign stars models Liu Bingbing, Liu Chunjie, Wang Xiangguo and Yang Ling and is captured by photographer Feng Li. The collection is now available at burberry.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ER0Nc_0deoUIYG00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Jan. 6, 2022: To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, Ferragamo has invited Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a unique print inspired by the tiger. The print is integrated into accessories, launching a brand-new 2022 Lunar New Year Special Capsule Collection, paying homage to the Ferragamo’s long history of uniting the worlds art and culture with fashion. The collection features the Studio Box Bag with an all over tiger print as well as the Ferragamo signature scarf. The collection is now available at ferragamo.com and in select Ferragamo stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IX3rZ_0deoUIYG00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Jan. 6, 2022: Diesel has released an all-gender lineup of ready-to-wear and accessories that blend streetwear and nightlife aesthetics, the Italian denim brand said. Diesel said a hero item in this capsule includes a unisex leather jacket with ultra-fine cracked detailing. This piece is available in an off white colorway, and features faint tiger striping when looked at up closely. Additional jackets, made of denim, are dyed with marble washes and cut-and-sewn into either outsized or fitted silhouettes. The standout footwear design is a unisex velcro-strap sneaker, with a fluorescent orange wrap. The brand’s Lunar New Year capsule collection will be available from Jan. 7 at select Diesel stores worldwide and on diesel.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eRnD_0deoUIYG00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Diesel

Jan. 5, 2022: While Prada may not be releasing a dedicated Year of the Tiger capsule, the Italian luxury brand is hoping to raise awareness of the tiger’s plight through a new campaign and project. The Prada Group said it will be contributing to the conservation of the endangered Amur tiger by making a donation to “Walking with Tiger and Leopard” Program of China Green Foundation. The brand has also released a new campaign featuring actor and singer Li Yifeng and actress Chun Xia photographed by Liu Song to bring attention to the cause, and has launched a contest asking all under-30 artists for their best interpretations of the tiger. The students’ works will be judged by a special jury comprising the artists Liu Ye, Lu Yang and Goshka Macuga, and some will be chosen for use in a special project taking place throughout 2022. More info at prada.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H15i0_0deoUIYG00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Jan. 4, 2022: Gucci has launched a festive Chinese New Year collection featuring a wide-ranging selection of ready-to-wear and accessories, for both men and women, including various renditions of the animal – a mainstay of creative director Alessandro Michele’s collections and a reflection of his fascination with nature. In a statement about the launch, the brand said that collection will debut a new print, based on a late 1960s archival design by Gucci Flora creator Vittorio Accornero, that depicts the tiger against a colorful backdrop of greenery and flowers in a pastel palette. The line will be showcased in Gucci stores worldwide through dedicated window displays and pop-ups as well as gucci.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJB5y_0deoUIYG00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes. While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick...
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Prada’s Adidas Forum sneakers are ridiculously elegant and so expensive

Adidas and Prada are committed to making waves in the luxury streetwear market. After debuting their original A + P Luna Rossa sneaker last year, the duo has returned with a footwear collection centered around Prada Re-Nylon, challenging whether exclusive designer styles can align with recycled materials. Made up of black and white Adidas Forum styles — each offered in high and low top models — the capsule uses 100 percent regenerated nylon, made from discarded plastic that has been collected from landfill sites and oceans across the world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Peng Yu
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Li Yifeng
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar New Year#Siberian Tiger#Capsules#British#Alexandermcqueen Com
themusicuniverse.com

Cardi B, Reebok drop new metallic apparel & sneaker collection

Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
China
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurylaunches.com

Unable to get the Hermes Birkin bag many are settling for a NFT of the coveted handbag.

It looks like a Birkin; it’s got the same elegance, but it is not Hermes approved and certainly won’t hang on your shoulders like the pride of your life. Meet, MetaBirkin, a new form of NFT dropped in the digital space to make it more fashion-forward. The brain behind the concept, Los Angeles artist Mason Rothschild, launched the project last week during the 2021 Miami Art Basel celebrations, to the dismay of the iconic French luxury goods brand. While most of us wait in line with stashes of money to get our dream Birkin bag, many have already fulfilled their digital desires with Rothschild’s version.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

That Red Dress! The Green Trench! The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Trés chic! Since season 2 of Emily in Paris was released last week, fans — and fashion critics — have been buzzing about the style on the show. From Emily Cooper’s [Lily Collins] cliché and over-the-top ensembles to Camille’s [Camille Razat] effortless attire, costume designer Patricia Fields made sure to serve up dozens of jaw-dropping looks in just 10 episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

Zaya Wade is back again with an Instagram that serves style. The 14-year-old daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, posted to her social media on Wednesday with a series of photos. In the set, she wore an oversized bright red sweater from Heaven by Marc Jacobs that included burgundy stripes and gold teddy bear designs. Wade paired the sweater with a matching red mini skirt. She added a charm necklace to her look and carried a mini Coach shoulder bag with playful patches, going with the youthful theme of the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

80K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy