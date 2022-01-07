ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.

Schools

  • Closures
    • Allegany County Public Schools
    • Anne Arundel County Public Schools
    • Arlington Baptist School
    • Baltimore City Public Schools
    • Baltimore County Public Schools
    • Boys’ Latin School
    • Caroline County Public Schools
    • Carroll County Public Schools
    • Carroll Christian School
    • Cathedral Christian Academy
    • Cecil County Public Schools
    • Charles County Public Schools
    • Dorchester County Public Schools
    • Elvaton Christian Academy
    • Gilman School
    • Glenelg Country School
    • Greenspring Montessori School
    • Harford County Public Schools
    • Harford Day School
    • Howard County Public Schools
    • Immaculate Heart of Mary School
    • Kent County Public Schools
    • The Mandala School
    • Maryland School for the Deaf
    • Montgomery County Public Schools
    • Mount Airy Christian Academy (Elementary)
    • Mount Zion Baptist Christian School
    • New Covenant Christian School
    • Perry Hall Christian School (Virtual Only)
    • Queen Anne’s County Schools
    • Rock Church Academy
    • Roland Park Country School
    • School of the Cathedral
    • Somerset County Public Schools
    • Springdale Preparatory School
    • St. Paul’s School Brooklandville
    • Talbot County Schools
    • Washington County Public Schools
    • Worcester County Public Schools
  • Delays
    • Cambridge School (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)
    • Frederick County Schools (Two Hour Delay)
    • Grace Classical Academy (Two Hour Delay)
    • Mercy High School (Two Hour Delay)
    • Montessori School of Westminster (Two Hour Delay)
    • Mount Air Christian Academy (Secondary Virtual, Two Hour Delay)
    • Mount Pleasant Christian School (Two Hour Delay)
    • North Carroll Community School (Two Hour Delay)
    • Zion Christian Academy (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Colleges

  • Closures
    • Anne Arundel Community College (Virtual Continues)
    • Baltimore City Community College (All Virtual)
    • Bowie State University (All Virtual)
    • Harford Community College
    • Prince Georges Community College (All Virtual)
    • University of Maryland Global Campus
  • Delays
    • Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll Community College (Opens at noon)
    • Cecil College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Community College of Baltimore County (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Johns Hopkins University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Maryland Institute College of Art (Opens at 11 a.m.)
    • McDaniel College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Morgan State University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Notre Dame of Maryland University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Towson University (In-Person 10 a.m., Virtual on time)
    • Stevenson University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • University of Maryland Colle Park (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Child Care

  • Closures
    • Caring Hearts Childcare
    • Creative Journeys Learning Center
    • Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center
    • Family Rainbow Learning Center
    • Field Preparatory Child Care
    • German Hill A+ Learning Center
    • Happy Feet Enrichment Childcare Center
    • Hunt’s Church Pre School
    • In2lectuals Child Development Center
    • Kiddie Learning Center
    • Kidz Kastle Child Development Center
    • Little Angels Learning Palace Daycare
    • Little Flowers Childhood and Development Center
    • Little Jewels Daycare Center
    • Little People Development Center
    • Old Mother Hubbard’s Learning Cubbard (Two Hour Delay)
    • Our Children R Tomorrow’s Leaders
    • Playworkz Early Care and Learning Center
    • Stars of Tomorrow Child Care Center
    • Teddy Bear Daycare Centers
    • Towson Presbyterian Preschool
  • Delays
    • Angel Keepers Childcare Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Annapolis Child Development Center (Two Hour Delay)
    • Apple Tree Children’s Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Child Care of Windsor (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Children R Us Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School (Opens at 8 a.m.)
    • Heavenly Angels Early Learning Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Hickory Child Development Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Little Bears Den Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • Little Kings and Queens Daycare (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Loftin Love Christian Day Care (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • Magic Moments Early Learning Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Milestone Children’s Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • Milk and Honey Child Care (Two Hour Delay)
    • Sweet Potato Kids (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Adult Care

  • Closures
    • Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center
    • Talbot County Senior Center
    • More Than Just Friends Adult Medical Day
    • Ravens Medical Adult Day Care
    • Talbot County Senior Center
  • Delays
    • Baltimore County Senior Centers (Open at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County Senior Centers (Open at 10 a.m.)

Government

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Annapolis City Government (Opens two hours late)
    • Anne Arundel County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Anne Arundel County District Court (Opens at 11 a.m.)
    • Baltimore County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Baltimore County Public Library (Opens at 11 a.m.)
    • Calvert County Circuit Court (2 hour delay)
    • Carroll County Circuit Court (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County District Courts (Open at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County Public Library (Opens at noon)
    • Cecil County Circuit Court (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Cecil County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Harford County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Howard County Circuit Court (Two Hour Delay)
    • Howard County District Court (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Howard County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Kent County Government (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)
    • Montgomery County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • MD Dept. Of Health COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination Sites
    • NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (Opens at 11 a.m.)
    • Prince George’s County (Opening at 10:30 a.m.)
    • Queen Anne’s County Government (Two Hour Delay)

Businesses

  • Closures
    • Irvine Nature Center
    • The Maryland Zoo
    • One Way Driver Academy
  • Delays

CBS Baltimore

University System Of Maryland To Require Students Living On Campus Get Booster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland is requiring students returning for the spring semester and living on campus to get a booster shot against COVID-19, the organization announced Friday. The policy impacts the University of Maryland and all its satellite campuses, Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Frostburg State University, Towson University and University of Baltimore, among other institutions. Citing CDC findings that boosters offer the best protection against COVID-19, the organization encouraged all students, faculty and staff to get the additional shot. Each university will announce its own deadline for getting the shot and any other COVID-19 protocols before students...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Employs Local Faces To Encourage Vaccination Amid Record COVID-19 Metrics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large number of hospitalizations has doctors and Baltimore City leaders continuing to urge people to get vaccinated. Baltimore City launched a new PSA called “Baltimore vs. COVID” to try to get more people to get vaccinated. It features many local faces, including pastors, barbers and Mayor Brandon Scott. It’s geared toward trying to get people vaccinated. A doctor told WJZ that vaccines are the best way to keep our hospitals from being overrun. “There is no question about it,” University of Maryland Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Dr. David Marcozzi said. “Hospitals cannot fix this problem. The public can fix...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hospitals In Anne Arundel County At 90% Occupancy During COVID-19 Surge, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the addition of 60 new COVID-19 patients over the last week, hospitals in Anne Arundel County are now at 90% occupancy, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county health officer. In light of increased hospitalizations, Kalyanaraman recommended county residents continue wearing masks and urged the unvaccinated to get the shots. As of Tuesday, the county health department reported 702 more residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 266 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Anne Arundel County has 75,426 confirmed cases and a positivity rate of almost 30%, according to county data. There are almost 360,000 fully vaccinated Anne Arundel...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Approach 3,500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 3,500 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland’s hospitalizations rose by 88 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,452. The state reported 9,693 new cases on Tuesday, meaning more than 850,000 cases have been confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The statewide positivity rate dipped to 27.62%, a 0.36% decrease. Tuesday’s figures come as Maryland is under a 30-day state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to surging cases and hospitalizations. Of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Requires Students & Faculty To Get Booster Shots

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is mandating COVID-19 booster shots for all students, staff and faculty who are eligible to receive them. The university’s administration notified the campus community of the changes in a letter Friday, saying all students, staff and faculty would be required to submit proof of their vaccination status by Jan. 31 or within 14 days of them becoming eligible for the booster shot. The change falls in line with a measure from the University System of Maryland, which is requiring all students who live on campus to get their booster shots. “We learn more each day about the...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott & BCHD Release COVID-19 PSA Commerical

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department is partnering with the Mayors Office and the Office of Performance and Innovation to air a COVID-19 vaccine awareness PSA as part of the Baltimore vs. COVID Campaign. The commercial will air starting on Monday, Jan. 10, and will continue throughout the next few weeks. “This is about showing that we are all in this together,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “With the recent rise in cases and the heavy burden being placed on our hospitals, it is incredibly important that we convince unvaccinated residents to get their shots. Even with the Omicron Variant, vaccination remains the best defense against serious COVID infections.” The PSA will consist of a series of interviews in which Baltimore residents will reveal the personal and pragmatic reasons they have decided to get the vaccine. “Engaging trusted neighborhood leaders and community advocates from our varied communities can save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, BCHD Commissioner said. “When we leverage their voice and message about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination series, they help to further provide residents with the tools necessary to make informed decisions.  As a result, consistent communication about the vaccination from credible messengers is mutually beneficial.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Students Will Begin The Week With Virtual Learning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Baltimore County won’t be in school to start the week. The District is closed January 10-11. It’s being called a temporary transition to virtual learning in Baltimore County. Taking the two days off was part of the contract the Teachers Union agreed to, to give staff the time needed to prepare lessons. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County. “Last time, it was really about Covid and the concern about the virus and the unknowns,” she says. “Now we’re in a very different place. Right now, we’re in a staffing crisis,” said Sexton. More...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

60 Baltimore City Public Schools Go Virtual As Teachers’ Union Blasts Administration; County Schools Virtual Until Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than one-third of Baltimore City’s public schools closed to in-person instruction Monday, a last-minute decision made because of the high number of positive Covid-19 cases. In all, 60 of the city’s 155 schools went virtual. You can see a list of the schools and any updates here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/alerts-updates “I’m super worried. It put me into a dark place. I’m scared. I am afraid,” mother Khayah Benjamin told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She has several students in the system including a second grader whose pod tested positive at George Washington Elementary. That school remains open. “They’ve got to test everybody,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Expands ‘Refund The Police’ Initiative, Plans To Reintroduce 2 Crime Bills That Have Failed To Pass

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As lawmakers return to the State House for the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Larry Hogan said he is expanding his “re-fund the police” program and reintroducing two anti-crime measures he has unsuccessfully tried to get through the legislature. In October, the governor announced his “re-fund the police” initiative, pledging $150 million to raise salaries, help agencies with recruitment, pay for body cameras and de-escalation training, and other programs. On Monday, Hogan said he has upped the amount to $500 million over the next three years. A Maryland State Police fund providing aid to local jurisdictions has been bumped...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dozens Of Baltimore City Schools Making Temporary Transition To Virtual Learning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the ongoing pandemic, some Baltimore City Schools have decided to temporarily transition to virtual learning. This decision was made based on having enough staff to operate a school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. The following schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning on the date listed below. Schools that will transition to virtual learning on Monday, January 10 Arlington Elementary School Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School Baltimore International Academy East Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only) Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School Barclay Elementary/Middle School Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School Calvin Rodwell Elementary School Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary City Neighbors Hamilton #346 Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School Cross Country Elementary/Middle School Curtis...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Distribute 100K COVID-19 Rapid Tests Next Week

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will distribute 100,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests next week at more than two dozen locations, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Friday. Starting Monday, the county will hand out the tests at library branches, senior centers, parks and other locations across the county. Tests are only available while supplies last. Here’s the full schedule: Monday, Jan. 10 1 p.m. Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Road, Catonsville (drive thru) Tuesday, Jan. 11 1 p.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Ave. (drive thru) Wednesday, Jan. 12 9 a.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty, 3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown (walk up) 1...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K Marylanders Have Died Since Start Of Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 12,000 Marylanders have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the state health department. The state reported 47 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,016 since the start of the pandemic. Maryland reported 9,683 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the statewide positivity rate remained flat and hospitalizations increased, Hospitalizations increased by 78, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,364. Of those, 2,788 adults are in acute care and 532 adults are in intensive care. Thirty-eight children are in acute care and six are...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Healthcare Workers Get New Funding to Battle the Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is giving $2.4 million to healthcare workers who are understaffed and overwhelmed amid a wave of new COVID-19 cases. Ball announced on Friday that he would give $2 million to the Howard County General Hospital and $400,000 to the Howard County Health Department in American Rescue Plan funding. The money is supposed to help the organizations help address their staffing shortages, set up testing sites, conduct contact tracing, and various vaccination clinics. “This latest COVID-19 surge caused by variants is overwhelming, and our healthcare workers, those on the frontlines, our EMS and paramedics are exhausted,”...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Closed Monday, Tuesday To Prep For Possible Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — In Baltimore County, students will not be in the classroom Monday or Tuesday. School officials say all schools will be closed. This is to give teachers time to get ready in case their school needs to transition temporarily back to virtual learning. Students will get assignments they can complete at home. In-person learning will resume on Wednesday. Meals will still be available for curbside pickup. On Monday, Baltimore County Public Schools is opening all middle schools for in-person testing for staff from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All athletic and extracurricular activities remain postponed.  
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel Health Officer Extends Mask Mandate After Council Votes Down Executive’s Order

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — After the Anne Arundel County Council voted not to renew a previous mask mandate Friday, the health officer created a new public safety order requiring masks both inside and outside where social distancing is not possible. Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the health officer, calls the requirement essential to decrease the heavy burden hospitals are now under here. “How do you slow the spread of a virus? By implementing a proven practice which is a mask mandate,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. The order comes after the council voted not to renew Pittman’s order that required face coverings. “I don’t understand...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
