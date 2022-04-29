ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

32 best women’s workout clothing sets to inspire your fitness routine

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNbTq_0demHoQJ00

If we’re being honest, a matching workout set just makes us want to conquer our cardio, push further into pilates and defeat the downward dog.

Whether you’re still looking for that dynamite fitness routine (perhaps with one of the best dumbbell sets , best treadmills or best rowing machines we rounded up) — or simply looking to add some trusty new pieces to your workout clothes drawer, we got you covered.

It’s worth noting, too, that workout sets can be an investment. Though we found absolute scores on Amazon (especially Prime-eligible outfits, which is a double-win), we’re all about investing in at least one set to make you feel good and exercise comfortably.

Keep reading to get the lowdown on some of the best workout sets on the market. Brands include Alo Yoga , Fabletics , Gymshark , lululemon and Offline by Aerie . From sports bras and high-waisted legging duos to quarter-zip and jogger pairs, we had a ton of fun finding the best workout sets that look put-together and will lead you one step closer to your fitness goal.

Click to jump to a specific brand or retailer:

Amazon workout sets 1. Olchee Two-Piece Activewear Set , $25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PG9VK_0demHoQJ00

Stretch to the max in this dreamy lavender set, which is the spandex and nylon hybrid of our dreams. Plus, it looks flattering and comes in a variety of colors.

amazon 2. Yodygaga Seamless Yoga Set , $26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WOwa_0demHoQJ00

Chocolate brown is an on-trend color we can’t get over, especially when workout sets are involved. This square-shaped top coupled with the matching biker shorts is great for workouts of any intensity, including the power walks you take while listening to a new audible book .

amazon 3. Jetjoy Workout Set , $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xu5jH_0demHoQJ00

Solid and simple, the Jetjoy Workout Set comes in this stunning plum color, along with 11 show-stopping hues. It’s true to size, not see-through and the high-waisted legging band will be reliable when powering through your workouts.

amazon
4. WodoWei Two-Piece Workout Outfit , $21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX61A_0demHoQJ00

Enter Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller, WodoWei’s Two-Piece Workout Outfit. Affordable, soft and seamless, it’s a no-brainer to add to your shopping cart for your next sweat sesh.

amazon 5. Caliami Two-Piece Tracksuit , $33
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn8BH_0demHoQJ00

Yes, Kim Possible-inspired tracksuits are considered a matching workout set, too, and we love this all-black number by Caliami. For less than $35, it’s easy to dress up or down — a.k.a., the best form of athleisure — and also comes in five other colors.

amazon 6. OQQ High-Waist Leggings & Sports Bra Workout Outfit , $32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XelL9_0demHoQJ00

Basic yet compliment-worthy on all body types, this OOQ High-Waist Leggings & Sports Bra Workout Outfit has a low-strap top that’s still supportive with a larger-than-usual, thick band for extra support. There are four other color options, too.

amazon 7. JoJoans High-Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Workout Outfit , $25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVjlI_0demHoQJ00

Business in the front, party in the back is the name of the game for the JoJoans High-Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Workout Outfit. The intricate detail is still comfortable for hitting your HIIT workouts head-on and can easily be spiced up with a cute puffer when you’re on the go.

amazon 8. Matird Seamless Workout Set , $25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9Gjk_0demHoQJ00

Dare we say…essential? The rich cream color is just divine, especially for being less than $30. With a top and leggings pair you can mix and match with others in your wardrobe, how can you go wrong?

amazon Alo Yoga workout sets 1. Airbrush Suspension Bra & High-Waist Airbrush Legging Set , $156
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoMxK_0demHoQJ00

Alo Yoga’s Airbrush Set looks dynamite with your go-to sneakers (perhaps one of our favorite Allbirds ) and offers extra flair with its cross-back sports bra. Though on the pricier side, it’s a movement-forward investment.

alo yoga 2. Muse Sweatpant & Hoodie Set , $196
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO1KR_0demHoQJ00

For low-impact workouts and even for lounging around the house, the Muse Sweatpant & Hoodie Set comes in a luscious rose color and boasts a breathable comfort that’s arguably one of our favorites in this article.

alo yoga 3. Airlift Intrigue Bra & 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Set , $176
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMkXJ_0demHoQJ00

Ideal for heights and high-impact workouts where you don’t want to wear a ton of layers, this simple yet cute Airlift Intrigue Bra & 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Set is featured in this dreamy chocolate brown color, along with five other shades.

alo yoga 4. Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging & Real Bra Tank Set , $180
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K90BX_0demHoQJ00

Add some sexy-slit flair to your workouts with this hot duo from Alo Yoga. The top is nearly identical to lululemon’s Align Top and the bottoms are a funky-fresh option that you’ll want to live in.

alo yoga 5. Airlift Magnified Plaid Intrigue Bra & High-Waist Legging Set , $192
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rkbvb_0demHoQJ00

Plaid isn’t just for Clueless. The Airlift Magnified Plaid Intrigue Bra & High-Waist Legging Set is one of the most unique we’ve found. Plus, it’ll add some variety to your workout clothing.

alo yoga 6. Airbrush Mesh Corset Tank & High-Waist Airbrush Legging Set , $160
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKehH_0demHoQJ00

Achieve that fresh and clean look with this all-white workout set that features a mesh corset tank and slimming leggings for a mixed textured look.

alo yoga 7. Extreme Crop Crew Neck & Gym Short Set , $140
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jviON_0demHoQJ00

If you’re keen on morning stretches and treadmill inclines, consider the Extreme Crop Crew Neck & Gym Short Set. It’s airy, cute and is one of the best loungewear sets you’ll find that’s equally as fitting to be considered activewear.

alo yoga 8. Thrill Seeker Bra, Shrug & Legging Set , $242
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F956_0demHoQJ00

Switch up your typical workout set with a cute shrug. For $242, Alo Yoga is saying full-send on the fitness investment, especially with its ultra-flattering bra and leggings to match.

alo yoga Fabletics workout sets 1. Fabletics Oasis Twist Sports Bra , $60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfmC5_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Oasis High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings , $70

Dainty and cute, this blush pink sports bra and leggings combo is chef’s kiss. It’s lightweight, offers adequate support and this pastel set would look great on any and all skin tones.

fabletics 2. Composure Two-Piece Outfit , $105
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ss8dj_0demHoQJ00

Velvet, velour. Velvet, velour. Fabletics understood the assignment with its Composure Two-Piece Outfit, fit for all types of wear and all body types. Plus, the biker shorts are super high-waisted and hug in all the right places.

fabletics 3. Emma Velour Legging , $70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qi5Mt_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Oasis Twist Velour Sports Bra , $60

Meet the lovechild of the Oasis matching set and the Composure Two-Piece Set. Warm yet breathable, this set is the perfect middle-of-the-road option if you don’t want to wear lots of layers but still want to combat the early morning chill.

fabletics 4. Wool Base Layer Long-Sleeve Half Zip , $75
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVh6w_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Ultra High-Waisted Wool Baselayer Bike Short 6″ , $50

Keep everything seamless with the Wool Base Layer Long-Sleeve Half-Zip. When paired with Fabletics’ 6″ bike short, the combo is unstoppable for weekend hikes and strength workouts alike.

fabletics Gymshark workout sets 1. Adapt Ombre Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top , $45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QT1Sw_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Adapt Ombre Seamless Leggings , $60

As one of Gymshark’s new editions, this bright and bubbly Adapt Ombre Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top is the exact energy you’ll need to crush your power hour. Plus, we like how it’s long sleeve yet still cropped and flattering.

gymshark 2. Studio Seamless Sports Bra , $32, original price: $45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fipID_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Studio Leggings , $60

Speaking of flattering, you can’t go wrong with the Studio Seamless Sports Bra. It provides the support you need, while also seamlessly going with the Studio Leggings to match.

gymshark 3. Pause Crop Top , $18, original price: $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbMVG_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Pause Loose Shorts , $30

Loose yet fit for your yoga sessions, the Pause Crop Top can even be dressed up with a pair of jeans and a cardigan for a night out. Likewise, the matching Pause Loose Shorts can double as sleepwear.

gymshark 4. WTFlex Seamless Strappy Sports Bra , $28, original price: $35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9xGY_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : WTFlex Seamless High-Waisted Leggings , $60

Electrify your dance workouts with this captivating WTFlex Seamless Strappy Sports Bra. Tied with the leggings, it’s a matching set that you’ll be happy you got your hands on.

gymshark lululemon workout sets 1. lululemon Align Tank Top , $58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzpQD_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28″ , $98-$118

This edit would be incomplete without a mention of lululemon’s popular Align Tank Top. For less than $60, it’s an investment you’ll be happy you made, especially when adding the brand’s Align High-Rise Pant to your cart, too.

lululemon 2. lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/B Cup , $58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gz0TM_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6″ , $58-$68

If you’re looking for a light-support sports bra, you can snag this A/B Cup with lululemon’s High-Rise Short for a put-together option that’s versatile for all types of wear.

lululemon 3. Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B-D Cups , $58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OPVi_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″ , $98-$118

Add a fun pop of color to your workout apparel with the Energy Longline Bra. Offering medium support, it’s a great match with the equally-as-popular Wunder Train High Rise Tight.

lululemon 4. Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger , $98
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bonpR_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Scuba Oversized Full-Zip , $128

If you want more flow, especially if you’re a dancer, pick up the Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger. We love how it looks with the Scuba Oversized Full-Zip for an Instagram-worthy athleisure outfit, too.

lululemon Offline by Aerie workout sets 1. Offline High-Waisted Crossover Super Flare Legging , $45, original price: $55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCwjN_0demHoQJ00
Aerie

Pairs with : Offline by Aerie Real Me Ballet Back Sports Bra , $17 (original price: $35)

Oh, we’re just as excited about these Super Flare Leggings as Aerie’s Rockette-kicking model. This pair comes in other colors, too, and is a great bang for your buck.

offline by aerie 2. Offline by Aerie OG High-Waisted Legging, $10, original price: $20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uprmx_0demHoQJ00
Aerie

Pairs with : Offline by Aerie Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top , $17, original price: $25

In this decadent berry color, Offline’s OG High-Waisted Legging looks great with Aerie’s flattering ribbed tank top and, together, will cost you less than $50.

offline by aerie 3. Offline The Hugger High-Waisted Foldover Flare Legging , $39, original price: $65
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqu36_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Offline The Hugger Ribbed Longline Sports Bra , $17, original price: $34

You’ll never want to take this matching set off. It’s one of our favorites, looks great with your favorite slip-on shoes and will get you through your light workouts.

offline by aerie 4. Offline After Party Velour Legging , $22, original price: $45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BG7Fh_0demHoQJ00

Pairs with : Offline by Aerie Real Me Ruched Sports Bra , $20, original price: $35

We’re jumping, too, especially when we discovered a velour set that’s just as flattering and cozy as it is practical. Plus, it looks like it costs more than the sweet price Aerie is featuring right now.

offline by aerie

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content .

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RideApart

Spidi Keeps It Casual With Protective Moto Jogger Pant

Motorcycle jeans are great at protecting riders on the bike while also looking the part off the bike. With innovative fabrics and construction techniques, moto denim toes the line between casual wear and protective riding gear. Now, Spidi wants to take casual styling one step further with its new Moto Jogger Pants.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Nordstrom-Exclusive Brand Is the Secret to High-Fashion Style for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want a statement-making wardrobe but don't want to spend hundreds or even thousands on every individual piece in your outfit? Let Us introduce you to Open Edit. While some specific designers may always be out of budget, Open Edit's […]
APPAREL
Well+Good

11 Genuinely Comfortable Ballet Flats That Will Make Your Feet Happy All Day Long

Ballet flats aren't known for being the most comfortable. In fact, they don't generally have that much support, and may pose as a challenge to wear for our feet in the future, according to Dr. Suzanne Levine, D.P.M., RPT, PC. "As we age, we lose cushioning in the balls of our feet, so this type of shoe can be more and more difficult to wear, especially for people who are on their feet a lot." But that certainly doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to flats forever. Nor does it mean that there aren't any comfy ballet flats floating around the web to wear. Rather, the key is to pay attention to the design of the shoe and how you may need to modify your fit, if need be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Workouts#Hot Yoga#Good Sports#Clothing#Amazon
whowhatwear

I Was a Nordstrom Stylist and Now Focus on Closet Makeovers—These Are My Staples

We first introduced you to Stacey Jones last year with this feature showcasing the Nordstrom6—a group of current or former Nordstrom stylists who share shopping and fashion advice. Jones worked at Nordstrom for a decade and now focuses on her website and, as she calls it, closet makeovers. Essentially, she helps clients create fresh outfits based on what’s in their wardrobe and also books private shopping appointments if they do wish to shop for new items. Given her expertise in helping to create a standout closet based on personal style, we thought there could be interest in learning more from Jones about what she deems spring and summer wardrobe staples.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

So These Are the 5 Dress Styles Everyone Will Wear This Summer

Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox's Mini Skirt Is On Sale for Under $30

Megan Fox is giving us major style inspiration yet again. Last week, the actress stunned in this season’s biggest Y2K fashion trend — a mini skirt and crop top matching set from online “It” brand, Edikted. Fox shared her outfit on Instagram, rocking a sheer blue...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey put her own edgy twist on a spring style staple. On Monday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey gave her followers a closer look at a new Burberry trench coat on Instagram. The photos show the 25-year-old socialite posing in the tan outerwear. The classic trench features updated modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is woven in the label’s signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. The trench coat also includes a double-breasted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Works Out in Dad Sneakers & Mid-Calf Socks With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid turned a workout session into a stylish event. The supermodel was spotted leaving Gotham Gym in New York City with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Thursday. Hadid took advantage of the warm spring temperatures and chose to exercise in a black camisole that she wore over a white racerback sports bra. The influencer teamed her top with black boy shorts and carried a hoodie in her hand. In true fashion form, Hadid elevated her sporty ensemble with a slew accessories including, a gold necklace, several midi rings and sleek mirror frames. Her sunglasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

The 6 Sandal Trends To Wear For All Of Your Summer Plans

It’s finally time to splurge on a nice pedicure and a pair of sandals (or three) to match. The Spring 2022 runways brought the best sandal styles to shop and wear this summer, from fisherman-style footwear at Max Mara to sporty slides at Proenza Schouler. To help prepare your wardrobe for all of your warm-weather plans, we’ve rounded up the hottest sandal trends for you to shop ASAP.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Beyond Yoga Short Shorts

Just short enough without overexposing, our Short Short is great for those yoga classes that are too hot for anything else. Featuring flatlock seams to prevent irritation, and a double-layer gusset.
WORKOUTS
Us Weekly

Grab a 4-Pack of Top-Rated, High-Waisted Leggings for Just $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know how you go through phases with fashion? Maybe one year you can’t get enough of chunky sneakers, while another you’re all about big hoop earrings. You rock mini skirts throughout an entire summer, and the next […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy