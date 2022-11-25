This Firming Body Lotion Will Single-Handedly Change the Way You Think About Retinol & It's 20% Off This Weekend Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter if your skin is dry, oily, or a little bit of both, one thing’s for sure: retinol is the hero ingredient of anyone’s skincare routine. (Yes, even yours.) In case you’re unfamiliar, retinol also goes by vitamin A and can do everything from increasing collagen production and blood vessels to reducing the appearance of fine lines, minimizing faded patches, and softening rougher areas of the skin. But, while retinol is a popular ingredient for face serums and moisturizers, we rarely see it in formulas for the neck down. Or, at least that was until we discovered Versed’s Gentle Retinol Body Lotion .

Think of this lotion as the body equivalent to your favorite retinol solution. Decked out with a rockstar lineup of ingredients such as pure retinol, nourishing cocoa butter, and squalane , this formula is designed to get the job done and then some. Oh, and did we mention this bottle is usually available for under $20, but now you can get it for even less?

Right now, Versed is offering 20% off sitewide for Black Friday sale. Best part? There’s no minimum purchase amount to get the discount. Then again, given the number of Versed products that TikTok famous , you may end up wanting to add a few more products to your basket. Plus, when you think about how much good this retinol lotion can do for your entire body, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to stock up.

VERSED Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion

Not only does the retinol hydrate dry, parched skin, but it can also reduce dullness, firm, and smoothen your skin’s texture. But what really makes this stand out, is instead of confining this miracle potion to just your face, you can use it everywhere. (Pretty cool, huh?) And, thanks to its lightweight nature, this lotion will live up to the hype but won’t feel heavy or greasy on your skin.

Shoppers say it transforms the look of their legs, arms and thighs in a few weeks. One reviewer explained: “I’ve been using this lotion for about two weeks, and I love it! It’s very moisturizing and brings a smoother texture to my skin. It decreases the creepiness that you get as you get older. Helps your skin to look much more youthful!”

Though retinol is a skincare savior, moderation is key. Many people find that excess use of retinol can leave their skin irritated. (So, depending on your skin type, you might find yourself in the same boat.) But the good news is that several users think this formula is so gentle that you can use it on a somewhat-regular basis. That said, we’re not dermatologists, so we recommend you consult a professional to find the right cadence for you.

What’s more, it can help treat the appearance of those little red bumps that often arise on skin thanks to KP.

“I’ve been using this every other night for over a week and my skin is sooooo happy! The little, tiny bumps on the back of my thighs and arms have essentially disappeared, which is insane! It’s not a thick lotion either, it was lighter than I thought – but it worked!!” wrote one reviewer. “My skin soaks it up!”

So starting today, snag the retinol body lotion at a lower price before the sale ends. Trust us, your skin will thank you afterward.

