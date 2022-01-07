ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

LA Police, Fire Departments Each Grappling With Big COVID Outbreaks

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach agency has hundreds of employees out...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Wbaltv.com

Frederick police officer dies of COVID-19-related symptoms, department says

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick police officer has died from COVID-19 related complications Tuesday night, the department announced. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Officer Greg Santangelo had been with Frederick police for six years, officials said. The department offered their...
FREDERICK, MD
KLFY News 10

New Iberia Police Department reinstates COVID policy due to Omicron

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to a press release from the department. NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
iheart.com

Omaha Police and Fire Departments implement mask mandates

(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police and Fire Departments are implementing a mask mandate due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the Omaha Police Department released a statement outlining the decision. OPD says they currently have 35 employees off work due to testing positive for COVID and that the fire department has 39 off work due to testing positive. City leaders say most employees are vaccinated and have mild symptoms, but that a few unvaccinated employees have recently been hospitalized.
OMAHA, NE
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Department Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The Oakland Police Department reported a spike of COVID-19 cases Thursday. A total of 23 officers have tested positive and are following the city’s COVID-19 protocol, said Kim Armstead of the police department. The department said it has implemented a contingency plan and reassigned officers to ensure the spike...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Washington

COVID-19 Surge Strains Montgomery County Fire Department

Montgomery County's fire department is stretched thin as more than 100 of its firefighters and medics cannot work due to a surge in COVID-19. Currently, 110 career and 23 volunteer personnel are unable to report to work, in addition to about 75 staff who have other occupational health issues or injuries, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said in a release Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Miami

COVID Affecting Staffing At South Florida’s Hospitals, Police & Fire Departments

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hospitals across South Florida are feeling the pain with staffing shortages due to COVID-19. “We have approximately 3% of our workforce on any given day is out of work due to Covid,” reports Margie Vargas from Memorial Healthcare Human Resources. She tells CBS4 about 400 of their 14,000 employees are out right now due to COVID. “Prior to Omicron we were experiencing probably 50-70 out specifically due to COVID,” she said. That has employees picking up shifts or working different schedules. They’re also welcoming patients from other hospitals. For example, Monday, Holy Cross Temporarily closed the maternity ward because of staffing...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

Fire and EMS departments grapple with long ambulance waits at hospitals amid latest covid surge

The latest surge in coronavirus cases throughout the Washington region has fire and emergency medical service departments wrestling with a tangle of challenges including delays in returning ambulances back to service after hospital drop-offs and shifting staff needs as employees call in sick with covid-19. Many are experiencing longer hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
iheart.com

Garcetti Says LA Is Safe Despite Understaffed Police, Fire Departments

Mayor Eric Garcetti has a message for the residents of Los Angeles:. In spite of the absence of 800 police officers and firefighters, you’re still protected. “I’m here today with a clear message when it comes to public safety,” Garcetti said on Thursday. “Both LAPD and LAFD have maintained staffing levels that are needed to keep Angelenos safe and we have maintained staffing levels to make sure you, your family, our communities are safe."
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

LA area police, fire employees out sick amid COVID surge

Hundreds of Los Angeles-area police officers, firefighters and emergency responders were sick or quarantining Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in confirmed cases in the region, according to media reports. More than 500 Los Angeles Police Department employees were out, as well as 201 city fire department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
eaglecountryonline.com

Sunman Police Department Temporarily Shut Down After Firing of Town Marshal

Town Council assures citizens there is still law enforcement coverage in Sunman. (Sunman, Ind.) - The Sunman Police Department has been temporarily shut down following the firing of the Town Marshal. The decision to fire Jason Hoffman was made by Town Council on Tuesday during an executive session. The reasoning...
SUNMAN, IN
fox7austin.com

Travis County fire departments facing COVID-19 hardships

AUSTIN, Texas - Several fire departments were called out Thursday morning to a home near Leander. Among those to respond was Lieutenant David Pipkin. It was supposed to be his day off, but Wednesday afternoon Pipkin was asked to fill in for a sick coworker. Hs answer was easy but telling his family wasn't.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

