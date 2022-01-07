LA Police, Fire Departments Each Grappling With Big COVID Outbreaks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hospitals across South Florida are feeling the pain with staffing shortages due to COVID-19. “We have approximately 3% of our workforce on any given day is out of work due to Covid,” reports Margie Vargas from Memorial Healthcare Human Resources. She tells CBS4 about 400 of their 14,000 employees are out right now due to COVID. “Prior to Omicron we were experiencing probably 50-70 out specifically due to COVID,” she said. That has employees picking up shifts or working different schedules. They’re also welcoming patients from other hospitals. For example, Monday, Holy Cross Temporarily closed the maternity ward because of staffing...

