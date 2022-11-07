ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & National Retinol Day Is The Perfect Time to Try It

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKEDZ_0defsZNo00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol . It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin.

See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots, as well. But, because it’s a chemical exfoliant, if you don’t use retinol properly, it can wreak some serious havoc on your skin. We’re talking about shedding spots, dry patches and, in extreme cases, burns.

RELATED: Here’s Exactly How to Use Retinol Without Killing Your Face

To avoid those mishaps, Peace Out Skincare developed a simple solution . It’s a retinol stick that allows for you to pinpoint exactly where you apply the product, and helps you avoid applying too much of it. And since today is National Retinol Day, there’s literally no other perfect time to try it then right now.

You might have heard of the brand before—it produces the extremely effective pore strips that went viral on TikTok . The face stick includes a 3 percent retinol blend, (most retinol products have anywhere from two to 10 percent, and experts agree that those with at least 2.5 percent of the ingredient will be effective in diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes) as well as fruit complexes that nourish and altar your skin in one fell swoop.

Designed to work with any skin type—oily, combination, dry, you name it—the retinol stick is best for those who have skincare concerns revolving around fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, discoloration and droopiness. The applicator takes the guess work out of applying the right amount of product to your skin, since you simply have to swipe it on to experience the impact. This makes implementing retinol into your routine so much less intimidating, shoppers say.

“I love this product because I get the benefits of retinol without the oily mess,” wrote one shopper who previously relied on serums. “I love this and recommend for those who have naturally oily skin, or anyone who doesn’t like having extra oils on.”

Even those who have never used retinol before have major success using it.

“I am 23 and just starting to create an anti-aging skincare routine and this product has really helped me do that,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s easy to use, easy to travel with, and SO CUTE! I was also worried about irritation, being a first time retinol user but this product was ultra gentle and non-irritating, so that is a huge bonus for me!”

Though the product is brand new to the market, this “magic wrinkle eraser” is already getting rave reviews by users and experimenters alike.

According to a consumer study, 100 percent of participants (seriously) said their skin felt smoother after a month of using the retinol stick compared to how it felt before they began using the product. What’s more, 92 percent of users said their fine lines and wrinkles looked softer and less noticeable . That’s not all, though. In just two weeks, 81 percent of testers said their skin seemed firmer. That’s about as instant as skincare results can get.



Peace Out Retinol Face Stick $34

Buy Now

Use it under your eyes to get rid of droopiness, dark circles and fine lines. Or, apply it on your forehead to get rid of those valleys that never seem to go away when you raise your brows.

“I have noticed that my fine lines appear to be plumper and more hydrated after about a week of use,” wrote one user. “This makes me feel confident that they will improve even more with consistent use, so I will gladly continue to use this product for the foreseeable future.”

To use the face stick, apply it to areas of concern after cleansing and moisturizing your face at night. Make sure to use SPF the next morning; skin is more prone to getting sunburn when retinol is applied to it. If you have super sensitive skin, the brand recommends doing a patch test first before implementing it into your nighttime routine up to two times a week.

Once your skin is used to it, sit back, relax and wait for the results to appear. You’ll be shocked at what you’ll see. Score this unique and effective formulation for 25 percent off during the brand’s Labor Day sale, where everything across the site is fair game.

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on National Retinol Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Well+Good

6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!

Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
shefinds

2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall

Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
shefinds

3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy