Drinks

Coca-Cola partners with Constellation Brands to add alcohol to Fresca

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNGNr_0deelEYb00
Coca-Cola has partnered with Constellation Brands for Fresca Mixed, an alcohol-infused brand By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6zQX_0deelEYb00

Coca-Cola Co. and Constellation Brands Inc. announced a partnership on Thursday for a new alcoholic version of the Fresca soft drink brand.

Fresca Mixed will be combined with spirits based on the ways in which Fresca cocktails are made around the globe. The U.S. launch is planned for 2022.

Constellation Brands (STZ) presents data showing that adult alternative beverages, including ready-to-drink cocktails, are a nearly $8 billion segment with an expected compound annual growth rate of 15% to 17% over the next three years.

Moreover, Fresca is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, becoming the fastest-growing soft drink trademark in the Coca-Cola (KO) portfolio, according to the release.

See: Constellation Brands net income falls but sales beat estimates

Coca-Cola has previously partnered with Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP) for alcohol-infused versions of the Topo Chico brand of bottled water, including Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer , which is scheduled to launch this year.

Constellation Brands, like the other major beer companies, has jumped into the hard seltzer market with brands like Corona.

Also: Mountain Dew with alcohol is coming to shelves, thanks to Boston Beer and Pepsi partnership

While hard seltzer growth has hit a wall, at least for the moment , The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the battle between beer and liquor is heating up, with interest in canned cocktails growing.

Coca-Cola shares have been upgraded at least twice in the past month as a multibillion-dollar IRS tax case winds its way through the courts, with anticipation growing that it will come to an end soon. Analysts say the beverage giant can manage an unfavorable outcome, should that be the ruling.

Also: Coca-Cola upgraded as anticipation grows that multibillion-dollar IRS tax case will come to a close

Coca-Cola has also undertaken a re-examination of its brand lineup, with the company eliminating what it calls “ zombie brands ” over recent months.

Want intel on all the news moving markets before the day starts? Sign up for our daily Need to Know newsletter.

Sign up for Need to Know

Coca-Cola stock has run up 21% over the past year. Constellation Brands, which was down 3.4% on Thursday after earnings, has gained 7% over the past 12 months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is up 16.7% for the past year.

Comments / 4

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

