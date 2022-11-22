5 Winter Shoe Trends Guaranteed To Step Up Your Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Look down at your feet. How many miles have you walked in those shoes? I’m wearing my favorite pair of penny loafers and I’ve honestly lost track of their projected mileage because wherever I go, they go. Winter fashion season is lingering on the horizon with a new trend forecast—if you’re going to pay attention to one “what to buy this season” article, let it be one (this one!) about 2022 shoe trends . You may not wear the same outfit multiple times a week, but I can bet your shoes make repeat appearances.

Shoe trends are often more subtle than clothing trends which allows them to remain relevant in your closet for a longer period of time. This season’s trends play on classic styles (like the aforementioned loafers) and bring back silhouettes you may have deemed lost to the archives—or just the back of your closet.

From Adidas Samba soccer shoes to ballet flats, footwear is getting an early 2000’s revival. While the shoes may be dauntingly similar to what you wore in middle school, the way they’re styled has been totally reinvented. Channel your inner Matilda Djerf and get ready to embrace the new version of old classics.

Classic Loafers

Loafers are a trend that I hope never goes out of style. They look incredible with any outfit aesthetic and automatically add an air of sophistication to a look. If you purchased lug sole loafers last year, keep on wearing those! If you’re interested in adding another pair to your collection or are a first-time loafer buyer, consider opting for a more classic pair. Penny loafers (kind of like the pair your dad probably wears) are this season’s iteration of the trend and celebrities like Emma Chamberlain can’t get enough of the look.

Icon Leather Loafers

This pair of green loafers from PEDRO are gorgeous and so unique! The silhouette is classic but the soft green shade gives them a little twist—plus, they’re neutral enough that they’ll still go with everything you wear. Plus, if you shop online you can get 15 percent off your first purchase with the code NEWPEDRO15.

Alex Penny Loafer

Wear this pair of black penny loafers with white crew socks and a mini skirt as your fall uniform. I can also personally attest to the comfort of Vagabond’s loafers (I’m wearing mine right now).

Sport Style

Get a shoe that can do both—from the soccer field to the city streets, true athletic shoes are running laps around the footwear competition this fall. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have kicked off fall’s sporty style with repeated outings in Adidas Samba sneakers (originally meant for indoor soccer) and Salomon trail running shoes. The trend favors a sleeker silhouette (say goodbye to the chunky dad sneakers of years past) which makes them easy to style with non-athletic apparel. Grab a slip dress, mini skirt or pair of cargo pants and go score some major fashion points.

Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoes

This pair of Samba shoes is the original style that comes in black or white. The shoe is technically a part of the men’s line so be sure to double-check the conversion to your size.

XT-6 Unisex Sportstyle Shoes

If you were to take a trip to Copenhagen or Amsterdam, you’d see every fashionista wearing Salomon sneakers. The trend is gaining traction in the US (especially in New York City) and this sneake r keeps selling out instantly!

Platform Clogs

Love ’em or hate ’em, platform clogs are one of the biggest (and tallest!) fall shoe trends. Clogs began popping up on my Instagram feed last spring and subtly continued into the summer—you’ve probably seen the Birkenstock Boston clogs on everyone’s feet. For fall, clogs are getting a formal upgrade to a platform version. They look great with crew length or tall socks, tights or bare feet and exist in the space between a heel and a loafer. Basically, it’s the perfect comfortable and fashionable shoe to wear to the office.

Finlay Clog

This pair of suede clogs from Coach has the classic wooden heel but is made more modern with the studs and leather logo strap.

Chunky Heeled Studded Clogs

If you’re into a grungier vibe, this pair of leather clogs from Zara is a great pick.

Ballet Flats

Grab those ballet flats from middle school out of the back of your closet and do a little spin because ballet flats are back, baby! I’ve had enough time to process the return of this trend to be excited about it but I understand if this trend comes as bad news—it’s hard to erase the ballet flat and skinny jean combo from your memories (or 2008 Facebook profile picture). Ballet flats are stepping in as an alternative to loafers this season (which are still cool!) as part of the Balletcore aesthetic. It’s girly, playful, comfortable and worth a shot.

Bow Trim Leather Ballet Flats

Silver ballet flats and an LBD are the new go-to outfit combo. NO question.

The Square Wrap

I love the ankle tie detailing on this pair of mesh ballet flats.

Kitten Heel Boots

The fall version of your strappy summer kitten heel has arrived. Enter: the heeled kitten boots. Balenciaga released the Le Cagole version of the style last season and I’ve been obsessed ever since. The Balenciaga boots retail for over $1,500 but there are thankfully plenty of more affordable versions on the market. This style looks great with maxi dresses and skirts or that show off the small heel and pointed toe.

Florentine Bootie

White boots are unexpected for fall (in a good way!). This pair also comes in tan and black if you prefer more traditional fall tones.

Wally Bootie

STAUD is a go-to brand for high-quality pieces that are a mix of trendy and timeless. This ultra-cool pair of heeled boots are on the pricier side but you’re guaranteed to love them for life.