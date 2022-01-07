Hepatitis A outbreak linked to Montgomery County restaurant, death under investigation: Officials

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak connected to a Montgomery County restaurant that may have resulted in a death.

A public advisory sent from the state health department on Wednesday says there have been eight laboratory-confirmed hepatitis A virus infections associated with an Italian restaurant in Montgomery County.

The health department says they were able to obtain information from seven of the eight cases.

Officials say six of those affected have been hospitalized. One death is under investigation.

Montgomery County health officials are not identifying the restaurant.

In a statement to Action News, the county says, "The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is not naming the restaurant because they are confident there is minimal risk of ongoing spread or transmission from that location."

Action News has reached out to Montgomery County for further details.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided this information on hepatitis A:

"Hepatitis A is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable, liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV) ranging in severity from mild infection lasting a few weeks to severe disease lasting several months. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill."

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal discomfort

Dark urine

Clay-colored bowel movement

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

This is the latest hepatitis A warning from health officials in the Delaware Valley in recent years.