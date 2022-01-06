ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

12 all-inclusive resorts you can book for free using points

By Nick Ellis
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

All-inclusive resorts can be great for a number of reasons — free meals, drinks and more. But, what makes a stay at an all-inclusive even better is when you can get it for free using points. Here's how you can do...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

The not-so-secret travel hacking 'game' that allows you to travel the world for free

If you have friends who post drool-worthy photos of luxury resorts in beautiful, tropical places and you wonder how on Earth they can afford such amazing vacations, there are four main possibilities: 1) They're rich; 2) They saved up for a long time and splurged; 3) They went into debt to make it happen; 4) They spent far less than you think—perhaps close to nothing—because your friends know how to play the travel hacking game.
VIDEO GAMES
FodorsTravel

Super Deal: An All-Inclusive Stay at a Dreamy Maldives Resort Is 63% Off!

It will cost $2,889 for two people for five nights. And it's fully refundable. Around the world, white-sand beaches and barefoot luxury resorts are redefining holidays to vacationers. The pull of fluffy clouds on clear skies, colorful corals in crystal water, and favorable weather is difficult to resist. But the Maldives has a special place in the heart of travelers—it promises a phenomenal vacation and delivers.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Launches Royal Caribbean Hotels

If you’re looking for an easy way to book a hotel before or after your Royal Caribbean cruises, the cruise line has launched a new hotel booking engine. The new booking engine is called Royal Caribbean Hotels and is powered by Priceline.com. It offers exclusive rates for those who are booked on a Royal Caribbean cruise. There are thousands of hotels listed in all of Royal Caribbean’s embarkation and debarkation ports around the world.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Points Guy

The best business-class seats to book using Amex Membership Rewards points

Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information. It’s fairly easy to rack up American Express Membership Rewards points, between lucrative welcome bonuses and generous earning rates on many American Express cards. However, earning points is one thing — redeeming those points for maximum value (and comfort) is an entirely different story.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotel#Hilton Honors#Marriott Vacation Club#Platinum Card#Resorts#Westin
The Points Guy

Avoid these 10 mistakes when booking cruise shore excursions

Cruise lines offer shore excursions for your convenience. Instead of spending hours reading up on a port, crafting the perfect eight-hour activity schedule or researching local tour guides, you can simply choose from a list of curated tour options. Easy peasy … except you can still screw it up.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Egypt
The Points Guy

Tricks to avoid being skipped on an American Airlines upgrade list

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with current information. It’s a rough feeling to just miss out on an upgrade. But, with some travelers increasingly willing to pay for premium cabin tickets and splurge for paid upgrades, premium cabins are as full as ever. And the competition for a small number of available upgrades can be fierce.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Aruba Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The Caribbean island of Aruba became the latest destination to lift all COVID-19-related border measures, the Aruba Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. Starting March 19, travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the island, according to the tourism board. The decision to eliminate pre-arrival protocols was "informed by global health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), along with leading scientists and experts."
TRAVEL
CNN

CNN

963K+
Followers
142K+
Post
762M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy