Cats available for adoption in Anchorage

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Anchorage on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Anchorage, Alaska.

Petfinder

Alex-Alex

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aqua

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kiko

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Calico

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stumbles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stormi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jasper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ana

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lily

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Larry Love

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peregrine-Asthma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Siamese (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gentle Ben

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Robi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Boots

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stacy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rea-Rea

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Frosty and Terry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rubble

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Leppy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hogie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cyndy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kookiak

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sam-Special Diet for Crystals

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Suomi-Very Shy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Siamese (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Morris

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Silhouette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PJ- Shy but Blossoming!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gallo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mystery

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Turkish Van (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

