Cleveland, OH

Tickets on sale Friday for the Eagles upcoming ‘Hotel California’ tour stop in Cleveland

By Laura Morrison
 6 days ago

    Photo by Ron Koch
    Photo by George Holz

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Eagles are landing in Cleveland in mere months, the legendary rock band announced recently.

The group is bringing its “Hotel California” tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, March 17, playing that seminal album in full with an orchestra and choir in tow.

Fans are also expected to get a taste of the band’s other hits following a brief intermission in the show, which features Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Find out more right here.

