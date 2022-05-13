This Pore-Unclogging Scrub Cleared My Body Breakouts In a Week — & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article.

Tula is having a big few months. News broke that the beauty brand was bought by Procter & Gamble for an undisclosed amount (that’s probably a lot) and it released Tula Body just about at the same time. Tula is already a favorite for its probiotic cleansers, sensitive skin-friendly moisturizers, cooling eye balm, lip masks and so much more. It would only make sense to continue the line from head to toe.

There are two products in the first drop, which, when used together, will leave you buffed, polished and hydrated. Is there anything better than slipping into clean sheets with ultra-smooth skin? Like many of Tula’s products , these two babies do double — and even triple — duty, not only hydrating the skin but improving its texture, too. That’s key in chilly winter months but also in the summer, too, when you’re showing a lot more skin.

I’ve been using both the Take Care + Polish Revitalize & Cleanse Body Exfoliator ($34 at Tula ) as well as the Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer ($38 at Tula ) for about a week now. I’ve noticed a big difference in the feel of my skin — I even have less KP and much less body breakouts. That’s probably thanks to the AHAs in the exfoliator that are stellar at clearing out pores. This duo will be especially great in warmer temperatures before I use self-tanner . OK — let’s get to shopping, right?

This 2-in-1 cleanses and sloughs away dull skin with lemon peel and hibiscus flower acid. Plus, a gentle blend of glycolic, malic and lactic acids help smooth and brighten skin.

After polishing your skin, slap on some of this rich body moisturizer . Yuzu and vitamin C help improve the look of tone and texture, while hyaluronic acid and ceramides lock in moisture.

