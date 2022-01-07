ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Sheriff Hutchinson Says He’ll ‘Let The Citizens Decide’ His Future In Nov. After Calls For Resignation Following DWI

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddmhX_0de0z1yO00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have joined the call for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign following his drunk driving conviction last month.

Hutchinson admitted to drinking before rolling his county-owned SUV on the early morning of Dec. 8 in Alexandria after leaving a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference. His blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit, and investigators say Hutchinson repeatedly denied being behind the wheel in the hours after the crash.

Hutchinson said in a statement Friday that he is “fully committed to continuing to serve the people of Hennepin County.”

“I will let the citizens, not politicians, decide my future in November,” he said.

District 3 Commissioner Marion Greene, who serves as county board chair, tweeted Thursday that Hutchinson’s “actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence [in] his ability to serve and equitably enforce laws.” She also wrote that several residents of her district have reached out to her with stories of how “drunken driving has impacted them and/or loved ones.”

District 4 Commissioner Angela Conley also tweeted Thursday that she wants Hutchinson to resign immediately to “allow room for a leader who can do this work in a healthy place.”

“Since he has refuse, the power is with the 1.2 million residents of the county to remove him next November,” Conley wrote.

District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse released a statement Thursday calling for Hutchinson’s resignation, writing that the sheriff “endangered lives and violated the laws he took an oath to uphold and enforce.” The commissioner also alluded to a comment Hutchinson made during last month’s WCCO interview with reporter Jennifer Mayerle. When asked if he had ever driven drunk before the morning he crashed, Hutchinson replied “Everyone has at some point.”

“This breakdown in trust makes delivering on the promise of public safety that much more difficult, especially for those who sacrifice and serve our community every day in their roles at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office,” LaTondresse wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hoAj_0de0z1yO00

Sheriff Dave Hutchinson (credit: CBS)

District 2 Commissioner Irene Fernando said on Twitter Wednesday that she sent a letter to the sheriff urging him to resign, calling his actions “egregious,” and saying “his comments since the crash are unjustifiable.”

“The only way to maintain the dignity of the Sheriff’s office and to show respect for the laws you are sworn to uphold is to resign immediately,” Fernando wrote.

Fernando said the sheriff’s comment to Mayerle about drunk driving “harmfully normalizes dangerous behavior, and it disrespects the approximately 120 Minnesotan families who lost a loved one to alcohol-related crashes in 2021.”

The commissioner also said she spoke with Hutchinson on the phone several days after the crash, urging him to take a leave of absence and seek treatment.

“You strongly disagreed, and since you are an elected official, I do not have the authority to place you on leave,” Fernando wrote.

District 1 Commissioner Jeffrey Lunde, the county’s chair of public safety, also announced Wednesday night that he’s “in agreement” with Fernando.

“With the current tense climate around public safety, an incident like this involving the head public safety official of Hennepin County needs to be addressed,” Lunde wrote in a statement. “Trust needs to be earned, and I know that accountability is central to building and maintaining this trust.”

On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman wrote on Twitter that he believes Hutchinson should leave office and focus on his recovery.

“I hope he takes care of himself, gets healthy, and works to rebuild the trust that this incident has broken. But he is not fit to be the Hennepin County Sheriff at this time and should resign,” Osman wrote.

Sheriff Hutchinson also told Mayerle in last month’s interview that he doesn’t plan on resigning, and he will seek re-election.

Minnesota State Sen. Omar Fateh also called for Hutchinson’s resignation last month, saying in part “I believe in second chances when it comes to chemical dependency, but the path to redemption requires accountability.”

Hutchinson was convicted of fourth-degree DWI last month, and agreed as part of his plea deal to undergo random drug and alcohol testing. He’s also forbidden from drinking alcohol and getting any driving violations. He told Mayerle last month that he has stopped drinking.

Since he is an elected official, the only way Hutchinson could be forced out is through a recall process.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Attorney Launches HEALS 2.0 Partnership To Halt Crime Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayors, police chiefs, attorneys and other Twin Cities leaders are joining forces to try stop the surge in crime. Organized by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, the partnership is called MN HEALS 2.0. It stand for Minnesota Hope, Education, Law and Safety. The “2.0” references a similarly broad effort Freeman led in the late 1990s. He says it was successful in reducing crime. Rev. Jerry McAfee of New Baptist Church, Bishop Harding Smith, Steve Cramer of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, Edina Mayor Jim Hovland, and Minneapolis City Council members Linea Palmisano and Lisa Goodman are some of the people included...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Minneapolis Is Coming Back’: Mayor Jacob Frey, New City Council Members Sworn In

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the new city council were sworn in Monday morning at the city’s convention center. Frey and new leaders are promising a Minneapolis comeback following crime and health crises. The swearing in was briefly delayed as nearly all the elected officials and their guests took rapid COVID-19 tests that were set up upstairs in the convention center. That’s because the results of tests that people took on Thursday had not come back yet. In his inaugural speech, Mayor Frey acknowledged the impact of the last two years. “The murder of George Floyd and the global racial reckoning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Central Minnesota Health Care Workers Calling For Mask Mandate Amid Surge

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Doctors in central Minnesota say they have seen COVID-19 cases spike 250% in recent weeks. Now, the health care workers are making a desperate plea to policy-makers. It’s a new strategy to avoid what they are calling a “sick-down” instead of a shutdown. — Heath Warnert’s COVID story started around Thanksgiving. The 48-year-old construction worker spent nearly 20 days at St. Cloud Hospital. Six of those days were spent on a ventilator. “Typically, the people that were in my condition, once they went on a ventilator, they didn’t come off the ventilator,” he said. Warnert wasn’t vaccinated....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Director Jan Malcolm Says Omicron Wave Will Bring ‘Highest Numbers Yet’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak. Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday. Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of...
FRIDLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Hutchinson, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Investigating First Homicide Of 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s North End neighborhood. It happened Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Police say a 38-year-old suspect was found “outside a home a couple miles from the scene.” He was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for exposure, before being booked at police headquarters. (credit: CBS) This is the capital city’s first homicide of the year. Last year, St. Paul set an all-time record for homicides, with 38. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 651-266-5650.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A Remarkable Legacy’: Activist Mel Reeves Dies Of Complications From COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mel Reeves, a longtime activist in the Twin Cities, died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 64 years old. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, where Reeves was the community editor, announced his death, saying that Reeves was a “true champion of the underdog with a heart for social justice.” “He had an infectious personality and passion for life,” the publication said, in a statement, adding that Reeves was a loving father, grandfather, friend, journalist, and a “soldier in the army for justice.” Just last week, Reeves spoke to WCCO-TV while in the hospital. At that time, he was getting...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Saturday Shooting Death Marks Minneapolis’ 1st Homicide Of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minneapolis police say a man died at a hospital after being shot Saturday night, marking the city’s first homicide of 2022. Officers responded to the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South around 9:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired and a crashed car. (credit: CBS) They found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. The Minneapolis Police Department did not identify the man who was killed, and said there is “limited information” about the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Very Out Of Character’: Friends Of Missing Minneapolis Woman Jessica Marshik Canvas Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Friends of a missing Minneapolis woman are not giving up hope weeks after her disappearance. Police say 36-year-old Jessica Marshik was last in contact with family on Dec. 14, and hasn’t been heard from since. “Jessica is real lively and energetic. She is passionate and spunky,” said her friend Kimberly Milliard. Nearly a month after her sudden disappearance, friends of Marshik are taking matters into their own hands. They spent Saturday distributing hundreds of flyers around the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and talking with neighbors. “For her to just go missing and not communicate with people, very, very out of character,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Minneapolis City Council#Minnesota State#Wcco#Suv
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 2 Dozen Minnesota Priests Test Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has announced that nearly two dozen Minnesota priests have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to hold Mass Sunday. Due to the number of infected clergies, there may not be enough fill-in priests to cover Mass in some parishes, according to a statement. Parishes will either have the option to cancel all services or hold a non-Mass Service such as Sunday Celebration in the Absence of a Priest (SCAP) or a Word and Communion Service. According to COVID-19 Mass guidelines provided by The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Just A Guessing Game’: Employers Await Supreme Court’s Decision On Vaccine Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Omicron cases spike in Minnesota and across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the mandate requiring millions of workers to be vaccinated. A year from retirement, clinical nurse educator Ellen Tichich was fired from Northfield Hospital at the end of October. “It did disrupt my life for sure,” Tichich told WCCO. After surviving a brain tumor that led to facial paralysis, she worried about a rare COVID vaccine side effect. Her exemptions were denied. “Personally, what I hope the Supreme Court does is protect our freedom,” she said. Tichich is one of 20 former employees suing Northfield Hospital for what...
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Phillip Jones Charged For Fatally Assaulting Man In St. Paul Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal assault of man last month in an apartment building in St. Paul. Phillip Charles Jones faces second-degree murder charges in Ramsey County for the death of 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha. Credit: Ramsey County The criminal complaint says that officers arrived to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North on the report of an assault on Dec. 20. There, they met Rocha, who had dried blood on his face. He said he’d left his apartment about an hour before, but saw a man, identified as Jones, in the...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Gets 2 Years In Prison For Burning St. Paul Nutrition Store Amid Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Twin Cities man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in burning a St. Paul nutrition store during the unrest in May of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that Samuel Frey was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison and to pay more than $33,000 in restitution for his role in burning a nutrition store on St. Paul’s University Avenue. After Frey completes his prison time, he’ll be on supervised release for two years. This past July, Frey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson, prosecutors say. According to investigators, Frey, who was 19 at the time of the incident, aiding in burning Great Health and Nutrition on May 28, 2020. Frey poured a bottle of hand sanitizer onto a shelving unit and lit it on fire with a burning piece of paper. As the flames grew, he poured more hand sanitizer on the fire. Another person charged in the arson was 21-year-old McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn. She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to three years probation and to pay roughly $31,000 in restitution.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Announces New Vaccine Site In Oakdale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new place to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Minnesota. On Sunday, a new community vaccination site opens in Oakdale, offering first and second doses to Minnesotans 5 and older, and booster doses to Minnesotans 12 and older. The clinic will be at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale, on the 400 block of Inwood Avenue North, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. The CDC recently gave the green light for everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose. “Vaccinating our children against COVID-19 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Staggering Year Of Violent Crime, Minneapolis Leaders Adapting Public Safety Approach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a violent year in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey and one of the city’s top police officers spoke Wednesday about how they’re trying to make the city safer. Deputy Police Chief Amelia Huffman first went over the crime numbers. “Over 650 people who were shot in the city of Minneapolis this year and more than 2,000 robberies including over 650 carjacking incidents,” she said. Huffman and Frey say violent crime is the priority as they recruit for a police department that’s seen hundreds of officers leave the force. “We’re making sure to focus a lot of the enforcement mechanisms in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mall Of America Suspected Shooter Purchased ‘Ghost Gun’ Online

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old man charged in a shooting at the Mall of America that injured two on New Year’s Eve purchased the firearm online, according to a criminal complaint, a so-called “ghost gun” that was not purchased by a federally licensed dealer and lacks a serial number, therefore making it untraceable. Charging documents say the alleged gunman had a Polymer 80 9mm handgun with him when he was taken into custody and he admitted that he bought the gun on the internet. Polymer 80 is a company that sells parts and accessories, including pistol frame kits. Purchasing such kits and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dantrell Johnson Charged In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in August outside of Wally’s Foods. Dantrell Deon Johnson, 28, was charged in Hennepin County with one count of drive-by shooting. According to the complaint, the day after prominent gang member Prince Martin, formerly Prince Hinton, was shot and killed in Minneapolis, there were four separate gang-related retaliatory shooting incidents. One of the shootings took place at roughly 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, outside of Wally’s Foods, a spot associated by the Minneapolis police with the “Lowz” gang association. The victim was struck once in the back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Here 24/7’: Minneapolis Firefighters Take Down Assault Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Firefighters from Minneapolis Fire Station Eight say quick thinking and teamwork helped them take down an assault suspect who had followed a woman looking for safety late Thursday night. Fire Captain Colm Black says shortly after 7:30 p.m., he was working to move vehicles inside the station and out of the cold when he noticed something was wrong. “I walked into a scene – a car had come the wrong way down Blaisdell and pulled into our station. There was a woman to my left and a car to my right,” Black said. “The woman looked at me and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Are Competing Against 49 Other States’: Minnesota Works To Satisfy COVID Testing Demand

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Tim Walz visited one of three new metro area COVID-19 testing sites Thursday, thanking the troops who will be doing the testing at the Armory in downtown Anoka. Once again, the Minnesota National Guard is stepping up to fight COVID-19. They will be conducting the tests starting Friday. “The situation has changed. The omicron virus, not just in Minnesota, not just nationally, but globally is picking up relatively quickly,” Walz said. In the next few days the state is opening new testing sites in Anoka, Cottage Grove and North Branch and increasing the capacity at St Paul’s Roy Wilkins...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Plow Drivers Accept Latest Offer, Will Not Go On Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Union public works crews in Minneapolis — including snow plow drivers — say that they’ve accepted the latest contract offer from the city and will not go on strike. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 had filed an intent to strike last week after its membership voted down a contract offer from the city. Since then, the union and the city returned to negotiations. On Wednesday, they reached a deal. “This was a challenging negotiation, but it has now come to an end, and our members look forward to continuing to do the work...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Ice Rink Warming Room Hours Changing Due To Staffing Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say warming house hours at the city’s ice rinks will be changing. According to Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, staffing shortages have caused reduced hours for warming rooms. The new hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Staff are adding benches and picnic tables to the sides of rinks, which will continue to be lit until 9 p.m. Also, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, recreation center public drop-in hours will also be discontinued in Minneapolis. Buildings will open only for pre-registered and ActivePass programs from Friday until Feb. 14. Masks are required for all park building visitors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy