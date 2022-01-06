Indianapolis lab processing more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day

INDIANAPOLIS — The need for COVID-19 testing is on the rise here in the Hoosier State and around the nation.

“Because we are established right now, we are able to stay in front of the testing,” Brad Moss said.

Moss is the is the president of Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis which has been open since 2013.

“In March of 2020 we decided to jump into COVID testing ... we are an infectious disease laboratory so for us, it was an easy pivot to make so it went crazy right out of the gate," Moss said.

He says since the recent rise in cases, the lab is processing more than a 1,000 tests a day. The PCR test is considered the gold standard of COVID testing. It can detect the genetic material of the virus.

“We have two different PCR tests, one we guarantee a 24-hour return, and we are on the front end of a PCR test that we work with our suppliers, and we can get that test done within two hours. We are really confident in that test,” Moss added.

The lab receives tests from 49 states and starting on Friday they will get them from New York too.

Their staff makes sure that equipment is being sanitized and all staff are wearing lab coats and gloves.

“Up until a few weeks ago we have been very good at keeping COVID out of the building, but with omicron it’s so transmissible that we had a few folks go down at the same time,” Moss said.

Cassie Washam is a Molecular Technologist; she conducts the test once they are at the lab. She’s been working at the lab for more than a year and has seen first-hand the impacts of COVID–19.

“There was actually a family that I knew ... you see a name and date of birth and I saw the whole family that I knew and I’m not able to tell them the results, but it really hits home when you see someone you know,” Washam said.

She says the process from start to finish for conducting the tests is about six hours. The machines can handle about 382 tests.

“It’s really troublesome when I think about my family members who are at risk, just myself and the way it impacted my life,” Washam said.

