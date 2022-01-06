ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Do you have a snow day Thursday? Find out here

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Due to inclement weather, a plethora of West Michigan businesses and...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush: Friday, Jan. 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — COLD SHELTERS: With single digit temperatures and snow to start the new year, shelters across the area are full and need some help. Degage Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids both hit capacity on Wednesday night as temperatures dropped below freezing. That includes Mel Trotter's overflow location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Looking to make the most of a snow day? Pigeon Creek Lodge opens for ski, snowshoe rentals

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With West Michigan receiving snow totals of up to a foot on Wednesday, Pigeon Creek Lodge in West Olive is ready to open up!. The lodge at Pigeon Creek Park, a popular winter weather spot, will offer visitors snowshoe and cross country ski rentals beginning Thursday. Concessions will also be available for your winter weather excursions.
WEST OLIVE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Day#West Michigan#Inclement Weather#Kent Counties
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Is your school closed today? Find out here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Wednesday morning as severe weather is expected to hit West Michigan later in the day. The snowy conditions are expected to last Wednesday through Thursday and may continue into Friday. The snow, paired with strong winds, is expected to cause scattered whiteout conditions, making travel especially dangerous.
ROCKFORD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Winter Weather returns to West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Old Man Winter is returning to West Michigan as snow and wind make way for a stretch of high-impact weather. The incoming storm system (low pressure) will work into the Great Lakes region overnight Tuesday, bringing hazardous conditions across West Michigan on Wednesday. As the system departs overnight Wednesday, impacts will shift closer to the lakeshore (near/west of US-131) on Thursday. A combination of snowfall and gusty winds will create dangerous travel, periodic whiteout visibility, and scattered power outages.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tanger, Woodland malls close early due to weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Severe winter weather Wednesday has caused many businesses to shift their hours. This includes Woodland Mall and Tanger Outlets, both of which are closing early. Tanger Outlets, located at 350 84th Street SW, announced on Facebook it is closing Wednesday at 3 p.m. The center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Jan. 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ROAD CREWS PREP FOR STORM: The Lakeshore is expecting the biggest impact from the next round of winter snow. Strong wind and blowing snow will likely create whiteout conditions at times today, causing concerns for road conditions. Road commission crews are on standby to make sure the roads are safe.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy