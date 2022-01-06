Do you have a snow day Thursday? Find out here

MICHIGAN, USA — Old Man Winter is returning to West Michigan as snow and wind make way for a stretch of high-impact weather. The incoming storm system (low pressure) will work into the Great Lakes region overnight Tuesday, bringing hazardous conditions across West Michigan on Wednesday. As the system departs overnight Wednesday, impacts will shift closer to the lakeshore (near/west of US-131) on Thursday. A combination of snowfall and gusty winds will create dangerous travel, periodic whiteout visibility, and scattered power outages.
Comments / 1