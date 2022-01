MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rioters broke into the capitol building that day as Congress gathered to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. More than 700 people — including some Minnesotans — have been charged in connection with the attack. Minnesota politicians, some of whom were at the Capitol when the mob stormed it, are marking the occasion. “When an angry violent mob staged an insurrection on January 6th and desecrated our Capitol — the temple of our democracy — it was not just an attack on the building,...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO